This Year’s Best Emerging Business Mentor Award goes to Amit Nath – a consistant Runner

Amit Nath

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.”

What you say!

In our modern-day life, we often get lost in our own minds and activities. Our schedule is packed with to-dos, appointments, concerns, and worries

Can we really see the Universe in a grain of sand, even as we slog through traffic?

The universe is divine, boundless, and infinite. Not only outside of us but also inside of us. It is an endless source of inspiration and joy, even if we don’t see it.

When we can shift our focus and zoom out from the dust on our car or the mess on our desk, we are able to see the whole world in a grain of sand.

Even the smallest thing can be the gateway to an experience of the extraordinary.

𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲–𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲. – Amit Nath

Mr. Amit Nath, the founder of Virtual Closers, India’s largest network of HNI (high-net-worth individuals), was awarded the prestigious “Nation Wide Award” for the Best Emerging Business Mentor of the Year-2022, Bengaluru.

Business Mint awarded him the title of Best Emerging Business Mentor of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Radisson Blu on 25th of September 22 from Mr. Bhaskar Rao, the Commissioner of Bangalore, and Mr. Hare Krishna Maram, the founder of the Lead India Foundation.

This honour is granted to a person who has excelled in their respective disciplines.

Around 10,000 people from all around India registered for the event. Not just that, there were over 100 nominations.

In addition, we are all here for a purpose, some small purposes and others world-changing.

Our purpose may or may not impact many lives, but each one of us has the calibre and possibility to do so says, Amit Nath

Mr. Nath is the founder of Virtual Closers and provides guidance and strategies for those who find it difficult to carry out any of the processes associated with the business. He is well known for imparting skills and techniques for excelling in business strategies. The virtual closers are trained to perfection by Mr. Amit Nath and the best ones are chosen for the jobs.

