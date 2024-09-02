Thomas Cook and SOTC launches festive tours amid growing trend of 'Festive tourism' in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : As the trend of "festive tourism" is rising, Indian travellers are showing a clear preference for longer vacations, with trips extending from the traditional three days to anywhere between six and fifteen days, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, along with its Group Company, SOTC Travel, has launched an array of festive tours tailored for Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Diwali.

According to Thomas Cook, this shift is also reflected in spending habits, with a year-on-year increase of 10-15 per cent. The younger generation, in particular, is embracing extended trips that combine weekends with festival holidays, creating opportunities for both relaxation and exploration.

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have crafted special tours to cater to the varied interests of Indian travellers. For Durga Puja, travellers can opt for all-inclusive tours with fixed departures to popular destinations such as Europe, France, Switzerland, Great Britain, Japan, Vietnam, and the USA.

Additional offerings include domestic tours to the Andaman Islands, Kashmir, and Kerala, ensuring there is something for every travel preference.

For Diwali, the focus shifts to destinations like Himachal Pradesh, the North East, and international spots like Bhutan, Bali, and select European locales. Notably, personalised holidays, co-curated by Thomas Cook and SOTC holiday experts, offer travellers the flexibility to tailor their experiences.

Among the favourite domestic destinations are Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, the Andaman Islands, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, the North East, and Sri Lanka.

International hotspots include Dubai, the Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia-New Zealand. Emerging destinations such as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia are also gaining popularity, offering travellers unique experiences and vibrant autumn colours.

Destinations with visa-free or easy visa access, like Thailand, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, continue to be in high demand, simplifying travel plans for many.

Traditionally, Indian festivals were celebrated with family gatherings at home. However, a growing number of families, including multiple generations, are now opting to celebrate these occasions by travelling together.

School holidays that coincide with major festivals have further encouraged families to use this time for both bonding and exploration. Young professionals, too, are combining festive breaks with weekends for extended relaxation.

Recognising the continued importance of spirituality during festivals, Thomas Cook and SOTC have introduced "Pilgrimage Plus" tours to destinations like Kashi, Ayodhya, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Amritsar, and Sri Lanka. These tours are designed to cater to the festive-religious fervour, offering a blend of spiritual fulfilment and travel.

The companies are also tapping into the growing potential of tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. With regional departures from Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, they are making travel more accessible to these emerging markets.

There is a trend towards premium and affordable luxury travel, with destinations like France, Switzerland, and Scandinavia being particularly popular. In addition, cruises across domestic waters, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East are gaining traction, offering travellers a unique festive experience.

To stimulate demand, Thomas Cook and SOTC are providing exclusive discounts on their festive tours. This initiative is expected to attract a broad audience, eager to celebrate festivals in a novel way.

Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "We are observing a discernible shift in how families are celebrating festivals. Travel has become non-negotiable, with customers increasingly using festival periods as an opportunity to both celebrate and explore new destinations.

He added, "Our specially curated festive tours are crafted to cater to this evolving trend, seamlessly blending cultural celebrations with immersive travel experiences. This approach not only meets the growing demand but also enhances the way customers engage with both festivals and travel."

Daniel D'Souza, President and Country Head, Holidays, SOTC Travel Limited, said, "As we celebrate our 75th year, we are delighted to offer specially curated festive tours that reflect our deep understanding of the Indian traveller. Our new portfolio addresses the increasing demand from family/multi-generational and young India, ensuring a memorable festive season for all."

He added, "Additionally, our SOTC Holiday Bazaars across key markets highlight offer customers easy access to book their holidays - right at their doorstep!"

