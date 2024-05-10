Thomas Cook India launches 'TCPay' for international money transfers

New Delhi, May 10 Omnichannel forex services company Thomas Cook India on Friday launched a new digital service called 'TCPay' to bring ease and efficiency to international money transfers.

According to the company, TCPay offers multiple benefits that will transform the way individuals transfer funds. The platform coupled with the Video KYC process, empowers customers with paperless transfers from the comfort and convenience of their home.

“Our data indicates a significant growth in our outward transfers business. Hence reinforcing the company’s digital-first approach and our intent to maximise our market share in this high potential segment, we have introduced our latest digital solution -- TCPay," Deepesh Varma, Executive VP, Thomas Cook India, said in a statement.

"The TCPay commitment will ensure smooth and seamless outward remittances for individuals and businesses, as well as facilitate digitisation of the remittance process combined with our additional digital services like Video KYC verification option," he added.

The new digital service offers several advantages such as the convenience of 24x7 access, paperless transfers, a simple and seamless digital interface, and others, the company mentioned.

--IANS

shs/dan

