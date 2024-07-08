Three-day 'Taiwan Expo in India' kicks off in New Delhi showcasing top Taiwanese products

New Delhi [India], July 8 : The flagship platform for Taiwan-India economic and cultural exchanges, "Taiwan Expo in India 2024," returns to New Delhi after a five-year hiatus.

The 7th edition of the Taiwan Expo, featuring exhibitions and networking events, was inaugurated on Monday. Leading the event were Cynthia Kiang, Director General of the International Trade Administration (TITA), and James Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The expo, hosted at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), saw the participation of about 120 Taiwanese companies.

The opening ceremony was graced by several guests, including Lalduhawma, Chief Minister of Mizoram; Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, Member of Parliament from Mizoram; Manish Sharma, Chairman of the Electronics Manufacturing and Energy Storage Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI); Rajoo Goel, Secretary General of the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA); Bau Shaun Ger, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India (TECC); and prominent Taiwanese business leaders.

In his speech, James Huang emphasized, "India's rise in the global manufacturing sector since 2018, aligning with international trends and becoming a popular regional manufacturing hub."

"Taiwan, a leader in chip manufacturing, aims to enhance supply chain resilience by collaborating with India to establish a wafer fab, aligning with the "Make in India" initiative. Taiwan's AI capabilities will bolster India's "Digital India" and "Smart Cities" initiatives, setting new milestones in the global technology manufacturing industry."

Cynthia Kiang highlighted India's position as the world's second-largest manufacturer of footwear and textiles.

With the global "China+1" strategy in effect, India has become a key production base for supply chain relocation. TITA introduced a "Cross-Industry Alliances" approach, integrating petrochemical, machinery, and textile industries for joint marketing promotion.

At this Expo, TAITRA and the Taiwan Textile Federation established the "Smart Manufacturing Pavilion" and the "Sustainable & Innovation Textile Pavilion," showcasing Taiwan's intelligent and efficient solutions in petrochemical, shoemaking, and textile processes to capture business opportunities in India.

Bau Shuan Ger, Representative of TECC in India, expressed confidence in the strengthening partnership between Taiwan and India, impacting the dynamic global market.

To support New Taipei City enterprises expanding into the Indian market, Chu Tih-Ju, Deputy Mayor of New Taipei City Government, and Amy Ho, Commissioner of the Economic Development Department, led 20 well-known businesses to establish the "New Taipei City Pavilion." This pavilion focuses on smart cities, electronics and machinery manufacturing, smart healthcare, and e-sports, targeting India's industrial needs and green transformation opportunities.

On the first afternoon of the expo, TAITRA held the "Taiwan-Japan Business Cooperation Seminar and Matchmaking in India," inviting representatives from the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) New Delhi office, major Japanese trading companies Sumitomo and Marubeni, and companies like Panasonic, Delta Electronics, and Ahamani to share their experiences in the Indian market.

The three-day Taiwan Expo 2024 in India, offers Taiwanese companies a prime opportunity to showcase their top products in New Delhi.

