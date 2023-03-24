Three-day VGU Jaipur annual fest 'PANACHE '13 concludes amid fanfare

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/SRV): Scores of cultural events representing unity in diversity in India, a rapturous musical night, and panel discussions with 'achievers' marked the three-day annual cultural fest PANACHE '13, orgsed by Jaipur-based Vivekananda Global University, a NAAC A+ accredited university, which concluded on Sunday, March 19. The three-day fest witnessed a host of cultural, sporting, and other events in which more than 5000 students, who hail from different parts of the country and the world, as well as members of the faculty, participated.

The main attractions of the fest were mesmerising performances by the music band 'The Dream Note' and noted singer Shirley Setia. Thousands of students cheered rapturously as Setia and the band enthralled the crowd with their top-notch performance.

The Panache kicked off on Friday with performances by different departments of the university, in which the cultural diversity of the country was showcased as the students, clad in ethnic dresses, exhibited their artistic skills. The members of the faculty also took part in the ethnic walk-in, wearing attire from different states.

There were over 40 events in which students and faculty could take part. PANACHE '13 is a three-day festival hosted by the university on March 17, 18, and 19. The Student Council of VGU presented the event. Trophies were given to the winners in different categories like the Overall Rolling Trophy, Best Ethnic Team, Highest Participation, Best Cheerleader, Best Discipline, and 9 Best Category Trophies, as well as cash prizes worth INR 1,54,000.

It was a great chance for the students to unleash their passion and creativity. Fashion gives meng to ethnicity, and ethnicity gives us an identity. There was a special Ethnic Day on March 17 that was packed with a number of exciting events. There were a number of competitions like photography, vlogging, dance, music, a fashion walk, traditional eateries, etc. On Ethnic Day, students from Nepal, Sudan, and various Indian states represented their countries. There were different types of dance too, like classical, folk, western, and dance battle. There was a tough competition for music, too. There were different genres of music, like rap, classical, the war of the DJs, etc.

Those who loved acting were also given a chance to show their talent. There was an event for theatre acting and drama that included dumb charades, Nukkad Naatak, and movie scene recreation. A number of artistic events like tattoo making, rangoli painting, stone painting, etc. were orgsed for the creative ones.

There were a number of fun games for students and faculty, too. All of them participated actively and cheered for their respective teams. Some of the games orgsed were the lemon spoon race, paintball, brother-in-arms, sack race, four-legged race, musical chair, etc. The winners were given prizes too.

There were sporting events also, which included box cricket, relay races, tugs of war, etc. Those with good speaking skills and a style of delivery showed their talent at public speaking events like Lafz e Bayan, Just a Minute, Mad Mix Saga, etc. and won exciting prizes.

A number of life skills events, like photography, vlogging, cooking without using a flame (flameless food), creative writing, etc., were orgsed. E gaming events like BGMI and Free Fire were also orgsed for gaming lovers. The award ceremony was orgsed on campus on Sunday, where all the winners were announced and awarded.

The three days were full of excitement and enthusiasm. VGU witnessed heights of spirit in these three days. It would not have been possible without the support, cooperation, and coordination of the VGU family.

Vivekananda Global university president Prof. Vijay Vir Singh said that the main objective of the cultural festival was to celebrate different cultures and cherish them. ''It in a sense showcases the cultural diversity in the country and also the unity that lies therein,'' Prof Singh said.

Panel discussions with the 'Achievers', people who had endured hardships in their lives but ultimately tasted success with their hard work and determination, were also orgsed on this occasion.

The panellists, who were invited to the discussions, included union minister Arjun Ramji Meghwal, Dr Bharat Saharan, Jassaram, Dr Veerendra Singh, Madanlal, Badan Singh Ji, Vijay Pooniya, journalist Narayan Bareth, IGP Sawai Singh, meteorologist Lakshaman Singh Rathore, and businessman Suresh Dharnia.

Speaking during the discussions, the 'achievers' shared their success stories and exhorted the audience, which comprised the students and faculty members of the university, to work tirelessly until they achieved their goals. A large number of students and faculty members were present on this occasion.

