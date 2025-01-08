Three-days conference at Thangam Cancer Center; providing insights on the international norms to treat advanced cancers

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 8: Thangam Cancer Center, Namakkal, is organizing a three days conference on peritoneal surface malignancies (PSM) on the 10th, 11th and 12th of January 2025. PSM is a super specialized branch dealing with cancers of the peritoneum or which spread to the peritoneum. These are usually advanced cancers and are regarded as incurable by many clinicians. In this meeting the focus will be on current management of advanced ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer and pseudomyxoma peritonei. This is the first of its kind meeting in this region where not only national but international experts will attend the meeting in person. Thangam Cancer center is among the very few centers in the country which has a dedicated PSM unit. Organizing secretaries of the meeting are Dr Deepti Mishra and Dr Aruna Prabhu.

Meeting is supported by Indian Network for Development Of Peritoneal Surface Oncology (INDEPSO), Indian Society Of Peritoneal Surface Malignancy (ISPSM) and Tamilnadu Association Of Surgical Oncology (TASO). About 250 clinicians from various parts of India are expected to participate in this meeting. World renowned experts like Prof Olivier Glehen and Prof Vahan from Lyon, France, will be providing insights on the international norms to treat these advanced cancers. Indian faculties like Dr Aditi Bhat, Dr Sanket Mehta, Dr Somasekhar, Dr Ramakrishnan, Dr Ayyapan along with many other experts will discuss evidence based management of PSM.

