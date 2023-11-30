Three German delegations participates at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 30 : Three delegations from Germany have participated at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, held here on Wednesday. The theme for the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit is 'Breaking Boundaries'.

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and also often termed the Silicon Valley of India, has embraced change and positioned itself as a global hub for technology and innovation.

"From Germany alone, we have three delegations coming here, which means that it's a moment where people sit together and try to figure out where the journey is going. And I think this year, breaking boundaries as a motto of the summit will certainly enclose the idea of how to work further on artificial intelligence, which is basically one of the biggest challenges of humankind and that is to be done in Bengaluru. A very, very important event in a very important place," said Germany's envoy in India, Philipp Ackermann, speaking to ANI.

"I think the Tech Summit in Bengaluru is one of the most important tech summits worldwide. I think Bengaluru is one of the most important tech and IT hubs worldwide. And therefore this is a signature event that mirrors this importance. You see the whole world coming here, you see the whole IT and tech industry investing in Bengaluru. And therefore, I think this hub cannot be underestimated when it comes to the development of tech and IT for the future of humankind...,' the envoy added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 on Wednesday highlighted his state's contribution to the country's technology and IT sector.

Further, speaking on the COP28 climate action meeting, happening in Dubai starting today, the German envoy said, "It is a very, very important moment to sit together. We are still far away from the aims we want to achieve and we have to try to figure out how to mitigate and adapt to climate change. India is a very, very important partner. It's the most populous nation on earth. It is full of creativity, full of new ideas, full of very, very engaging and committed technology and also politics when it comes to renewables."

"And therefore, I think India will be a hugely important partner. Germany and India have this partnership for green and sustainable development. We sit together, we work together on solutions...And in COP28, we will bring this together in the realm of nations and we'll try to find solutions for it."

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will be held from November 30 until December 12, 2023, in Dubai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor