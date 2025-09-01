Thrillophilia Announces Abhishek Puri as Chief Business Officer to Drive Global Growth

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 1: Thrillophilia, India's #1 multi-day tour company, today announced the promotion of Abhishek Puri to Chief Business Officer (CBO). With an illustrious eight-year career at Thrillophilia, Abhishek's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the company deepens its global presence and strengthens its position as a category leader in experiential travel.

Ascending Through the Ranks

Abhishek began his journey at Thrillophilia in sales and has demonstrated exceptional grit and leadership in every role since. Over the past eight years, he has led the company's partnerships and supply operations at scale, built and grown high-performing business teams, and played a pivotal role in expanding into new categories and driving revenue and geographical growth. Abhishek's leadership has been instrumental in establishing Thrillophilia's presence in 70+ destinations, collaborating with 5000+ partners, and serving a community of 10 million+ travelers.

Abhishek's ability to solve complex business challenges, nurture teams, and build strategic alliances has been a driving force behind Thrillophilia's robust expansion and innovation. This elevation marks not just a career milestone, but the story of a homegrown leader whose journey reflects the company's own rise from startup to global contender.

Announcing the appointment, Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder, Thrillophilia, said:

“Abhishek has been one of the strongest pillars of Thrillophilia's growth story. From closing our earliest partnerships to driving large-scale expansion, he has consistently shown resilience, foresight, and the ability to inspire teams. His elevation to CBO is not just recognition of his contributions; it is a signal of the ambitious chapter ahead, as Thrillophilia takes its vision global.”

On his promotion, Abhishek Puri shared: “Thrillophilia has been more than a workplace; it has been a journey of building, learning, and growing together. From my first day to today, I have seen the company transform, and I have grown with it. To step into the role of Chief Business Officer at this stage is an honor, and more importantly, a responsibility to carry forward our mission of making Thrillophilia the world's largest experiential travel company. The road ahead is exciting, global, and filled with opportunity.”

Poised for Global Scale

The leadership change comes at a crucial time for Thrillophilia. The company is currently expanding its footprint across countries, strengthening international partnerships, and investing in technology-led personalization to enhance customer experience. Abhishek will oversee the commercial strategy, supply networks, and category innovation that will define Thrillophilia's next decade of growth.

About Thrillophilia

Thrillophilia is India's leading multi-day tour company with over 10,200+ itineraries across 70+ countries and 200 Indian destinations. Built with a mission to personalise travel at scale, it serves millions of monthly users, has completed 3.9 million+ tours, and operates at the intersection of travel, AI, and experience design.

