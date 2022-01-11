Thriwe, a Leading consumer benefits marketplace brand, becomes the title sponsor of the CEO Masters 2022

Thriwe, the leading Global consumer benefits marketplace that assists brands acquire, engage, and retain their valuable customer & plan their consumer strategy, successfully hosted as a title sponsor CEO Masters 2022 - the luminary golf and networking experience held on Thursday, 6th January 2022 at the Els Club.

The event brought together 120 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the world including the likes of Pankaj Kundra, Senior Vice President - Network International, Marwan Hadi, Executive Vice President & Head - Retail Banking, UAE at Emirates NBD and, Manzoor Khan, partner - Leftfield Assurance who played Golf and discussed collaborative measures to promote Golf as a business networking and key tourism tool. Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe, also participated in the event. Few other top golfing executives who participated in the event include Sachin Mahajan, Managing Director, Head of Middle East, N. Africa & South Asia- Canaccord Genuity Inc, and Sudhir Syal - CEO at Book My Show.

Commenting on the initiative, Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe, said, "Thriwe has always supported Golf in the region and will continue to do so. We are thrilled to announce that we have entered in a strategic partnership with CEO Masters wherein we will be launching India Edition of CEO Masters in November 2022."

Dhruv Verma also said, that he is keen on launching a TRI-Nation edition of CEO masters with India, UAE, and Singapore as participating countries by the year 2023. He also said that the winning team of CEO Masters 2022 will get a wild card entry to play at India Edition and the winning team of India edition in return will play at CEO master 2023.

The CEO Masters 2022 was held in an 18-hole team shambles format, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament concluded with a formal dinner presentation with social distancing.

A consumer benefits marketplace with offices across India, UAE, and Singapore, Thriwe is a one stop platform for the brands to plan their consumer strategy. Founded in 2011 by Dhruv Verma and Swati Sharma, Thriwe curates, executes, and manages value-driven consumer membership programs to acquire, retain and engage with companies' stakeholders.

Thriwe as a brand operates across 5 key sectors - travel, wellness, lifestyle, sports, and dining solutions. In line with the new-age businesses, Thriwe has a very strong presence online through its own website and app. With a decade of experience across HNI value added services, Thriwe offers flagship programs such as TeePass, Privystreet, Golflan.com, Statesman Lounges, DineFit and WeLive.

The organization had raised funding of $1 million from YourNest Angel Fund in 2015, post which it raised $1 million from ISON, an Africa-based information technology group in the year 2016.

