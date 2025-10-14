Thunder Films Receives Appreciation from CM Devendra Fadnavis for Driving Maharashtra Cyber’s Statewide Awareness Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14:Thunder Films, led by Viniket Kamble, has received special appreciation from Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, for its creative contribution to Maharashtra Cyber's awareness initiatives.

Over the past year, Thunder Films has handled the complete creative, promotional, and communication strategy for Maharashtra Cyber — from social media management and outdoor hoardings to awareness films and multi-platform campaigns.

The focus has been on spreading cyber safety awareness and encouraging citizens to use the ‘Dial 1945' helpline, a number launched by Maharashtra Cyber to help prevent online frauds through immediate action.

The Campaign Journey

Under the creative leadership of Viniket Kamble, the campaign evolved into a statewide movement, reaching people from metros to rural Maharashtra.

In the last year, Thunder Films brought together powerful storytelling, impactful visuals, and relatable communication to make cyber awareness engaging for all.

To strengthen the message, Maharashtra Cyber collaborated with renowned actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sharad Kelkar, and Ameesha Patel, who featured in Maharashtra Cyber's awareness films, making the campaign more relatable, emotional, and far-reaching.

Appreciation by Hon'ble CM Devendra Fadnavis

The appreciation from Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis recognises the creative excellence and public impact of Thunder Films' work in spreading awareness about cyber safety.

This gesture acknowledges how purposeful creativity and cinematic storytelling can bring real change — inspiring citizens to act responsibly and call 1945 in case of online fraud.

Quote from Viniket Kamble (Founder of Thunder Films):

“It's an honour to receive appreciation from Hon'ble CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji.

Over the past year, our mission has been to make cyber awareness simple, emotional, and relatable for every citizen.

Featuring incredible talents like Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sharad Kelkar, and Ameesha Patel added depth and connection to the campaign.

I'm grateful to Maharashtra Cyber and ADG Shri Yashasvi Yadav, sir, for their vision and trust.

This appreciation is a reflection of our team's hard work and commitment to meaningful storytelling.”

About Thunder Films

Thunder Films, founded by Viniket Kamble, is a Mumbai-based creative and production house known for its cinematic storytelling and social-impact campaigns.

With the tagline “Crafting Cinematic Stories with Thunder ”, the agency has worked with leading brands and government initiatives, combining creativity with purpose to inspire awareness and action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor