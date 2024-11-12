Tide in India Celebrates 1,200 Employee Milestone, Two Years Ahead of Target

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: Tide in India, the leading business financial platform for SMEs, has reached a significant milestone two years ahead of its target by crossing 1,200 employees in the country. In June 2021, Tide announced it would be creating over 1,000 jobs in India by 2026.

This milestone highlights Tide's strengthening of its footprint in the Indian market and driving ambitious growth. As part of this strategy, the company aims to create an additional 700 plus roles in 2025, focusing on product engineering, marketing, and other key business functions. The employee count includes team members from product and engineering, marketing, operations, and support functions from Tide's offices in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.

The efforts to hire and scale are to support its long-term vision for the Indian market. Tide will continue to expand its suite of services and products, designed to help and streamline the financial and admin needs of small businesses across India. World-class product, engineering and digital business talent has been instrumental in driving Tide's growth by delivering innovative and robust digital solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses. This has enabled Tide to rapidly expand its product offerings and enhance the overall user experience for its members across India and the UK.

Tide has been recognised for its employee-focused culture and commitment to growth opportunities, receiving the Great Place to Work certification in 2023 and 2024. This prestigious certification demonstrates the creation of a workplace that prioritises employee well-being, professional development, and inclusivity.

Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO, Tide in India said, "Tide's growth in India has been extraordinary, and we are proud of the talented team we have built. Crossing 1,200 employees is testimony to our strong business model, employee and member-first culture, and the incredible market potential in India. We will continue to scale our operations and provide opportunities for our people to thrive and grow."

Singh further adds, "Tide operates with a global mindset, uniting a diverse, international team dedicated to the common mission of empowering small businesses worldwide. Guided by our three core values of Member First, Data Driven, and One Team, Tide prioritises its members' needs, relies on data to make informed decisions and strategies, and fosters seamless collaboration across its workforce."

Tide is dedicated to creating a career-focused environment that empowers its employees, or "Tideans," to learn and grow. Along with a strong, globally consistent onboarding programme, the company offers a variety of talent management initiatives aimed at enhancing professional skills and supporting individual career goals.

* Manager Foundation Training equips new and existing managers with the leadership and communication skills essential for effectively guiding their teams.

* Performance Management System ensures clear goal-setting, continuous feedback, and personal development opportunities to support each team member in achieving their best.

* GROW - A bi-annual programme introduced to prepare first-level managers to help them understand their roles as people managers and train them to take up leadership roles in the future. Launched at the beginning of 2024, two sessions have already taken place this year, with more than 90 percent of the employees attending, with 16 hours of training followed by coaching on active cases.

* WOVEN (Women's Opportunity for Vocational Empowerment & Networking), an initiative launched in October 2024, aims to empower women returning from career breaks to re-enter the workforce. The programme creates pathways for experienced professionals to secure meaningful roles in India's dynamic fintech sector. This initiative, aimed at attracting talent, reflects Tide's commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace while enabling women to restart and advance their professional careers.

1Tide is not a bank in India, but a business financial platform. Tide, in the UK is the leading digital platform in business banking services. We believe that a platform approach is the future of business and admin needs, allowing us to offer both financial and admin services to SMEs, saving them time (and money) to allow them to focus on what they love: running their businesses

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor