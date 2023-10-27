TiE Mumbai organizes Investor of the Month session with Rajesh Sehgal - Managing Partner, Equanimity Investment

TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai, is committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation and continues to provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and investment opportunities. The ongoing "Investor of the Month" series is a testament to TiE Mumbai's dedication to supporting and empowering the startup ecosystem. These sessions are aimed at connecting entrepreneurs and startups with prominent investors in the Indian business landscape.

Each month, TiE Mumbai invites a prominent investor who has made a significant impact in the Indian startup ecosystem. The Upcoming Investor of the Month session, scheduled on Thursday, 26th October 2023 in Mumbai will feature Rajesh Sehgal - Managing Partner, Equanimity Investment.

The event is set to be an interactive interaction with Rajesh Sehgal, allowing attendees to gain insights into Equanimity Investment's investment philosophy, success stories, and perspectives on the current investment landscape.

Naveen Raju, Executive Director- TiE Mumbai, stated, "The 'Investor of the Month' session is another milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship in Mumbai and beyond. We are thrilled to have Rajesh Sehgal, and we believe this event will provide startups with a unique opportunity to learn, connect, and potentially secure the funding they need to realize their business goals."

Rajesh Sehgal added, "This session is a unique opportunity providing mentorship, forging strategic partnerships, and enabling networking. It is designed to foster an ecosystem that thrives on vision, collaboration, and sustainable growth. Through our partnership we aspire to build a robust ecosystem for innovative startups cultivating ideas into tomorrow's success stories."

Why Attend?

Exclusive Reverse Pitch: Rajesh Sehgal will reveal Equanimity Investment's strategies and investment criteria, providing unparalleled knowledge.

Connect with Peers: Network with like-minded investors and startup founders, fostering valuable connections for future collaborations.

Insightful Q&A Session: Get your burning questions answered directly by Rajesh Sehgal and gain unique perspectives on investment opportunities.

TiE Mumbai invites entrepreneurs, startup enthusiasts, and all those interested in the Indian startup ecosystem to attend this exciting event. To register and learn more about the "Investor of the Month" session, please visit https://events.tie.org/InvestoroftheMonth-EquanimityInvestments#/tickets?lang=en

Rajesh, an accomplished investor with over two decades of diverse experience, has successfully managed early stage, private equity, and public equity investments across emerging markets. As the Founding Chair of the India chapter of CRUF and a Board Member of CFA Society India and TiE Mumbai, Rajesh contributes significantly to the financial and entrepreneurial communities. He began his career at SBI Capital Markets and later joined Franklin Templeton's Emerging Markets Group under Dr. Mark Mobius, honing his expertise in equity investments across various regions. Rajesh is renowned for his active involvement in the Indian startup ecosystem, making strategic investments and securing exits in over 20 startups. Holding degrees from Wharton, XLRI, and being a CFA charter holder, Rajesh exemplifies a multifaceted and knowledgeable investment professional.

Equanimity Investments is at the forefront of strategic investments in promising startups. Their success stories are a testament to their sharp investment acumen and keen eye for opportunities. To explore their portfolio and understand how they add value, visit their official website: https://www.equanimityinvestments.com/

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE : mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://mumbai.tie.org/

Media Contact

Jacqueline Patel

9967040369

jacquelinepatel@yahoo.com

