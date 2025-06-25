TiE Rajasthan Makes History at TYE Global 2024: Team OOMI Wins $1500 and Becomes Only Indian Team in Global Top 3

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 24: TiE Rajasthan proudly celebrates a milestone moment at the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Global Finals 2024, with two student teams from Jaipur making a mark on the international stage. Team OOMI, from Jayshree Periwal Global School (JPGS), won the 2nd Runners-Up position globally, securing $1500 in prize money, along with special recognitions for Best Customer Validation and the Maker Faire Showcase. Notably, Team OOMI was the only Indian team to reach the Global Top 3, making this a moment of pride for both the chapter and the country.

Adding to this success, Team Stubblet from Neerja Modi School achieved a breakthrough by entering the TYE Global Semi-Finals through a wild card entry — a first-ever for TiE Rajasthan. This year also marks the first time in the chapter's history that two teams qualified to represent TiE Rajasthan at the Global Finals, highlighting the chapter's growing role in developing globally competitive student entrepreneurs.

From among 29 international finalist teams, only six were shortlisted to pitch at the final stage. The presence and performance of both teams from TiE Rajasthan demonstrates the impact of focused mentorship and strong academic and community support. Their success reflects what is possible when young minds are empowered with the right guidance, exposure, and opportunity.

A special thanks goes to GCEC, the Academic Catalyst for this season. We are also grateful to all the mentors who dedicated their time and expertise to guide all 15 participating teams through this enriching journey.

Archana Surana, Lead – TYE Rajasthan, shared, “This year has been exceptional. From a wildcard entry to a global podium finish, our students have shown what can be achieved through consistent effort and the right support system.”

Nikhil Agrawal, Co-Lead – TYE Rajasthan, added, “Seeing both teams excel on the global stage is incredibly rewarding. It speaks to the strength of collaboration between mentors, schools, and the TiE network.”

Dr. Sheenu Jhawar, President – TiE Rajasthan, said, “These achievements reflect the growing spirit of entrepreneurship among India's youth. Our students have inspired us all with their creativity, courage, and ability to compete globally.”

TiE Rajasthan remains committed to nurturing young changemakers and providing them with platforms to learn, lead, and thrive — from the classroom to the global stage.

