TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2022 organised by TiE Surat

Surat: TiE Surat organised an interactive session on 4th July 2022 for the city’s women entrepreneurs interested in participating in “TiE Women Global Pitch Competition 2022”. The applicants for the competition were given the opportunity to talk about their startup, followed by a Q&A by the jury members. The Jury members consisted of TiE Surat’s Charter Members – Mr. Puneet Mittal, Mr. Ritesh Saraf and Ms. Surbhi Saxena Madhwani. The event was moderated by Ms. Hetal Soni.

TiE Surat is part of TiE Global (The Indus Entrepreneurs) – a global non-profit organisation with a stated mission of fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, incubation, education, funding & networking. TiE Women is

an initiative by TiE Global that started in December 2019. The vision of the TiE Women Program is to embrace, engage & empower women entrepreneurs across the globe – irrespective of the size of the enterprises, origin, standing or background. TiE Women’s flagship event is the Global Pitch Competition which brings together winners from each of the TiE Chapters from around the world to a central location. Each chapter selects one winner that goes to the global finale and up to three runners-up. TiE Surat has been successfully organising TiE Women Global Pitch Competition for two consecutive years and has more than 30% Women Associate Members. The winners of previous years from the Surat Chapter got the opportunity to present their ventures to global investors at the Grand Finale held in Dubai.

TiE Surat, working relentlessly to build a vibrant startup ecosystem in South Gujarat Region, is currently led by Mr Kashyap Pandya – President of the Surat Chapter. TiE Surat’s Charter Member & a Board Member Ms. Geeta Modi is the Surat Chapter Lead for the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition.

