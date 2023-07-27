Time Stands Still with Nebula by Titan's New Art Deco Collection

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27: Nebula by Titan today introduced an exquisite line up of 7 timepieces inspired by the exuberance, elegance and grandeur of the Art Deco era. Designed for the modern Indian, Nebula by Titan’s 18K gold watches are embellished with precious stones, and astutely translate design inspiration through the finest of jewellery making and precision watchmaking. The streamlined geometry, rich detail and sleek lines of this luxuriously modern collection are a glamorous homage to this most revered period of artistic expression that emerged in France in the 1920s and gained traction across the world in the decades that followed. Nebula by Titan’s Art Deco collection, is an effortless statement of style and individuality where each watch is a timeless piece of art that is worthy of a connoisseur.

“Nebula by Titan has always been designed for the discerning aesthete who values the seamless fusion of artistic design and functional grace. We are delighted to introduce this Art Deco Collection, a range of refined timepieces with enhanced character and visual appeal that captivate both connoisseurs and first-time buyers,” said Suparna Mitra, CEO Titan Watches and Wearables Division. “This launch underscores our commitment to creating an immersive experience for our buyers through a blend of excellence in design, precision technology and a cohesive narrative of inspiration.”

Actor Sushmita Sen joined Suparna Mitra, at the launch of the collection. The event was held on the rooftop of the Intercontinental Hotel, located at the heart of a glittering sweep of Art Deco buildings on Marine Drive in Mumbai, a city that has the second largest concentration of Art Deco buildings in the world. This significant architectural ensemble has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and represents the making of modern Bombay, as it was then known. The location was thoughtfully chosen for the launch to celebrate the genesis of this contemporary collection with vintage charm.

“I am very happy to launch Nebula’s beautiful new Art Deco Collection, a range of refined timepieces that can be styled with versatility for special occasions or simply to elevate your everyday style. The collection is a magnificent blend of fine jewellery and classic watchmaking and embodies the essence of elegant sophistication,” said Sushmita Sen. “Each watch in this collection is a work of art that resonates with my own appreciation for timeless beauty and precision.”

Nebula by Titan’s Art Deco collection is available at Titan World, Helios Stores, select watch outlets, and select Shoppers Stop stores.

Nebula by Titan is a range of luxury watches in solid 18 carat gold and embellished with precious stones.

Nebula stands for authenticity and modern expression. Each timepiece is a work of art, meticulously crafted to reflect these values. Nebula’s collection offers a variety of styles to suit different preferences; from sleek and minimalistic to bold and statement-making pieces, there is a watch for every occasion. Whether you're attending a formal event or simply want to add a touch of elegance to your everyday ensemble, Nebula watches are the perfect choice. Each Nebula timepiece is crafted with precision using high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring exceptional accuracy and durability. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect, from the intricate dial patterns to the refined finishing touches. Nebula by Titan is available at Titan World and Helios Stores, select watch outlets, and select Shoppers Stop stores.

