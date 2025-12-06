Times Applaud Helps First-Time Author Realise Long-Standing Dream With Grand Book Launch

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: A long-cherished dream turned into reality for debut author Murarji Kotipalli with the successful release of his book The Real Parenting Within, made possible through the support and guidance of Times Applaud and TS Publications.

For years, Kotipalli had aspired to write a book but found the process challenging, often starting and withdrawing due to the lack of proper direction as a first-time writer. According to him, it was only after collaborating with Times Applaud that his manuscript finally took shape. He credits the organisation for providing continuous follow-up, structured guidance, and expert mentoring throughout his writing journey.

The team at Times Applaud worked closely with the author from concept to completion, ensuring that the manuscript was well-crafted and aligned with the intended message of the book. Their editorial and publishing expertise played a key role in shaping the final version of The Real Parenting Within, Kotipalli said.

The highlight of the journey, however, was the book's grand launch event, which the author described as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience." The event was organised by Times Applaud and TS Publications with meticulous planning and remarkable scale.

In a major surprise and honour for the author, celebrated writer Chetan Bhagat attended the launch as the chief guest. His presence added significant prestige to the occasion and drew notable attention to the debut work. Kotipalli expressed his gratitude, noting that having a prominent literary figure at the launch was "beyond imagination" and made the moment unforgettable.

The event received an enthusiastic response from attendees, with the organisers praised for their hospitality, coordination, and attention to detail. Guests, including local dignitaries, educators, and well-wishers, commended the initiative for supporting emerging authors and promoting meaningful literature.

Speaking after the launch, Kotipalli acknowledged that the successful completion and release of his maiden book would not have been possible without the sustained support of Times Applaud and TS Publications. He emphasised that the achievement was the result not only of his vision and writing but also of the collective effort of the publishing team.

The Real Parenting Within is now available to readers, marking a significant milestone in the author's literary journey and highlighting the growing support ecosystem for new writers in the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor