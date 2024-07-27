Times Business Awards 2024 Recognizes Arghya Sarkar and Recruitment Mantra as Leading Recruitment Consultant in West Bengal

ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27: At the prestigious Times Business Awards 2024, organized by the TIMES OF INDIA Group at JW Marriott Kolkata, Arghya Sarkar, Founder of Recruitment Mantra HR Consultancy, was honored as the Leading Recruitment Consultant in West Bengal. This accolade highlights Recruitment Mantra's pioneering efforts in revolutionizing recruitment practices through innovative solutions.

The ceremony, graced by renowned actor, investor, and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, celebrated Arghya Sarkar's visionary leadership and his firm's significant contributions to the field of manpower recruitment and hiring. In his acceptance speech, Arghya Sarkar expressed gratitude towards the TIMES OF INDIA Group for the recognition, emphasizing that every award brings greater responsibilities and challenges.

Recruitment Mantra, under Arghya Sarkar's guidance, has distinguished itself as a trailblazer in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). Located in Kolkata, the consultancy specializes in providing cost-effective hiring solutions across various sectors, including IT staffing and leadership roles. Embracing AI-driven technologies, Recruitment Mantra ensures efficient candidate screening, enhancing the recruitment process's precision and effectiveness.

Reflecting their commitment to social responsibility, Recruitment Mantra advocates for ethical job search practices, offering free assistance to job seekers without any fees. This philosophy underscores their dedication to promoting equitable access to employment opportunities and fostering talent development within the region.

Arghya Sarkar's journey from a humble background to becoming a leading figure in HR leadership has been marked by innovation and resilience. His initiatives, such as the publication of "Recruitopia" and insightful TEDx talks, further underscore his thought leadership in the recruitment domain. His firm's impact extends beyond corporate clients to include support for startups and MSMEs, thereby contributing significantly to the socio-economic landscape of West Bengal.

The Times Business Awards 2024 ceremony not only recognizes excellence but also inspires future leaders like Arghya Sarkar to continue driving innovation and positive change in the recruitment industry. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and inclusivity, Arghya Sarkar and Recruitment Mantra are poised to shape the future of hiring practices, making dreams a reality for job seekers and businesses alike.

