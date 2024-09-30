Times Health Conclave & Awards: Honouring Excellence in Healthcare

Mediawire

Times Health Conclave & Awards, 2024 is an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited).

The platform promised to be an insightful and transformative experience at the intersection of Healthcare and Innovation.

This exclusive one-day conclave and awards hosted and felicitated leaders in the healthcare field who have transformed the sector to greater heights.

Times Health Conclave and Awards 2024 saw a panel discussion on various healthcare viewpoints. At the event, Dr. R. N. Kalra of Kalra Hospital talked about how to keep the heart healthy. "Control your weight as obesity can lead to diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease. Avoid stress and strain, go for a regular walk in the morning - 30 minutes in a day for five days in a week keeps your blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol under control. Have sufficient sleep for seven hours at night as it has been found that insufficient sleep was the most common cause of heart attack in young generation. Take alcohol in moderate quantity as per advice by your doctor. Say a big no to tobacco. Any individual with a history of heart disease should go for regular lipid profile twice in a year and Stress Test (TMT)/ Stress Echo once in a year," he said.

Dr. Mandeep Singh of Jagat Pharma said: "If both the mother and father have myopia, it's highly likely that the child will develop it as well. Myopia is often hereditary, and I've seen countless cases where children inherit this condition from their parents. It's something we must monitor closely, especially in families with a history of vision issues."

Dr. Upasana Arora of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital said: "Patient safety and quality is key mantra of success in healthcare and a satisfied patient is your brand ambassador."

Dr. Deepika Krishna is one of the leading health strategist and the visionary Founder and Director of Immunosciences. With an unwavering dedication to holistic and integrative health, she has been a beacon of hope for countless cancer patients, offering innovative treatments that go beyond conventional methods. Her approach focuses on strengthening the body's immune response and optimizing overall health, helping patients manage disease more effectively. Dr. Krishna's work in disease management has earned her a reputation as a compassionate healer who combines cutting-edge science with personalized care.

The felicitation ceremony was held on September 3, 2024, at Hotel Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by Sunil Shetty, a well-known Hindi Cinema actor who graced the event as the guest of honour. Shetty has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with his powerful performances and charismatic screen presence. Known for his versatile acting skills, he has showcased his talent in wide range of roles ranging from action packed heroes to endearing characters.

The event also saw the presence of Luxury Auto Partner Scandia Volvo, Shubham Gupta, MD Scandia Volvo, who said: "The team of Scandia Volvo congratulates all doctors and health care leaders for being felicitated at the Times Health Conclave and Awards. Safety has always been the epitome of our brand motto which is why we are happy to collaborate with Times of India at this prestigious event."

Methodology

i3RC has developed a comprehensive nominee assessment form and analytical framework to evaluate candidates for the Times Health Conclave & Awards 2024 at Hyatt in New Delhi. The evaluation focuses on three main areas:

1. General Profile and Background

2. Work and Innovation

3. Contribution to Industry and Society

To ensure objectivity, nominees were evaluated through tools such as social media scans and feedback from colleagues, customers, or the public. Data from these sources was analysed to determine eligibility and suitability for the award.

Assessment Framework:

* Nomination Form: Nominees provide their basic profile and details about their work or business.

* Feedback Assessment: A random survey gathers feedback from a sample of 250 individuals, using a 10-point scale to evaluate the nominees.

This multi-step process ensures a fair and thorough evaluation of all candidates.

List of Awardees: -

* Abhay Agarwal / Manashrri Agarwal of Clinics on Cloud - Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

* Action Cancer Hospital - One of the Best Cancer Hospital in North India

* Dr. Aditya Sarin of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital - Young Oncologist of the Year

* Dr. Akhilesh Yadav of Department of Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad - Excellence in Robotic Knee & Hip Replacement Surgeries

* Dr. Amarjeet Singh of Aadhya 9 Multispeciality Hospital - Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery

* Dr. Anita Rajpurohit - Innovative Women in Healthcare

* Arif Sheikh of Luxury Aesthetics Clinic Pvt. Ltd. - One of the Leading Aesthetic Clinic in Delhi NCR

* Dr Avinash Singh Chauhan of Shivaya Hospital - Outstanding Research in Reversing AVN & Joint Disorders without Surgery

* Centre for Sight - Service Excellence in Ophthalmology

* Department of Orthopaedic, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh - One of the Best Hospital - Orthopaedic

* Department of Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh - Leading Cardiology Hospital in Delhi

* Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh - Leading Super-Speciality Hospital in Delhi

* Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences- Excellence in the Field of Multispecialty Medical Care

* Jayesh Saini of Lifecare Hospitals and Group - Global Leader in Healthcare Innovation

* Dr. Karamveer S Chhabra of Alive Wellness Clinic - Healthcare Management & Aesthetic Medicine

* Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu of Jagat Pharma & Dr. Basu Eye Hospital - Service Excellence in Ophthalmology

* Dr. Prakash Kumar Khute of Skinroots Clinic - Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year

* PSRI Hospital, New Delhi - One of the Best Multi-Speciality Hospital

* (Prof.) Dr. Krishnamurty of Chhatrapati Shivaji Subharti Hospital - Excellence in Cardiovascular Care

* Dr. Raktim Mukherjee of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre - Excellence in Radiology

* Dr. R. N Kalra of Kalra Hospital - Lifetimes Achievement In Health Care Industry

* Dr. R. S. Gandhi of Aadhya 9 Multispeciality Hospital - Excellence in Laparoscopic Surgery

* RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital - Best Urology and Minimally Invasive Surgery Hospital

* Ranjeet Thakur of Clamed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.- One of the Most Innovative Pharma Company

* Suresh Chauhan, Dr. Priya Tomar, Dr. Naveen Chauhan, Dr. Namit of Baby Bloom Hospital - Emerging Leader in Infant and Child Health Care

* Spine and Rehabilitation Centre - One of the Best Spine Robotic Hospital in India

* Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute - One of the Most Trusted Multi Speciality Hospital in North India

* Dr. Upasana Arora of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad - Excellence in the Field of Healthcare

Note: Present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named i3rc Insights Private Limited using stated methodology for arriving at given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/group companies are not responsible/ liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

