Times Now honors the indomitable spirit of 12 ordinary Indians at the Amazing Indians Awards 2022

Amazing Indians Awards to celebrate the indomitable spirit of 12 ordinary Indians

Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and R. K. Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy felicitated winners

New Delhi, September 10: Times Now, India’s leading English news channel hosted Amazing Indians in New Delhi today. A prestigious national platform, Amazing Indians celebrated and honored the indomitable spirit of 12 Amazing Indians who through their grit, determination and selfless acts of service have significantly impacted people’s lives. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shared a letter conveying his appreciation for the initiative and congratulating the winners. The Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the event as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

Shortlisted through an exhaustive pan-India screening process, duly evaluated by Ernst & Young, the winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jury comprising Dr. Priti Adani (Philanthropist and Chairperson, Adani Foundation), Ms. Upasana Kamineni (Vice Chairperson, CSR, Apollo Hospitals), Mr. S Nambi Narayanan (Former Scientist, ISRO), Ms. Sonali Bendre (Actor, Author & TV Personality) and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan (Sarod Maestro & Composer).

The premier awards night witnessed Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, R. K. Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy along with the jury members felicitate the winners. (Refer annexure for the list of winners).

Adding to the glittering ceremony was a special performance by Sarod Maestro, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his Sons & Grandsons, recreating the magic of India’s most patriotic song, Vande Mataram titled Three Generations One Nation. Showcasing a unique method of visual storytelling to celebrate the spirit of Amazing Indians, world-famous Indian sand animation artist, Nitish Bharti performed a sand art act.

Expressing his delight in being at the Times Now Amazing Indians 2022, Hon. Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “It is a great honour to be here on this occasion. What I have witnessed today is something I will always cherish. This event reflects the commitment and sovereignty embedded in our civilizational ethos. It is a shining example of a platform, which goes out of the way to identify individuals who through innovation and perseverance, are contributing to building a better nation. Since ancient times we have produced luminaries in mathematics, science, astronomy, philosophy, and linguistics. The global recognition that Indians are now receiving by chairing the top leadership positions at global powerhouses highlights our inherent talents and capabilities. I am sure that India is on an incremental trajectory of growth and development.”

Talking about the way the government’s recognition system has changed in the last few years, Dhankar added, “The Padma awards were earlier given to renowned people. Now the awards are given to deserving candidates who were not known earlier, but when they are awarded, we feel that the right decision has been made. This is a very big change.”

MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “As India’s most influential news leader, Times Now has been a catalyst for change and action. A true embodiment of this purpose, Amazing Indians is our endeavour to bring stories of action heroes who have mobilized change through their unflinching vision and commitment. I am confident that the inspiring stories of these ordinary individuals will pave the way to creating more changemakers for a better India”.

Winners list below,

Category Name Animal Welfare Abhishek Ray Bollywood Composer, Founder of Sitabani Wildlife Reserve COVID-19 Heroes Soumitra Mandal Social Activist Education Revathi Director/Managing Trustee at Vanavil Trust | Environment Soumya Ranjan Biswal OPSA Charitable Trust Food Management and Nutrition Jyotiben Jitendrabhai Tank Farmer Healthcare & Medical Assistance Omkar Nath ( Medicine Baba ) Founder, Medicine Baba Foundation Pollution Fedrick Pariath Sr.DE and HM Ahmedabad Division of Indian Railway Rural Development Mohammed Shahnawaz COO & Co-Founder At Khushi Baby Shelter Management Pramod Kulkarni Founder of SATHI Slum Care Vijay Barse Founder of Slum Soccer (Retired Sports Teacher) Slum Care Dr. Sheilu Sreenivasan Founder President of Dignity Foundation Girl Child and Women’s Rights Empowerment Ajeet Singh Social Activist/ Director & Founder at Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan

