Times Prime launches 'More Every Moment' Campaign with Mithila Palkar

Times Prime, India's premium lifestyle membership has partnered with Mithila Palkar of Little Things and Karwaan fame for its More Every Moment Campaign.

The campaign aims to spread the message of living a good life among India's digital native modern consumers.

The expression 'More Every Moment' is synonymous with Times Prime and signifies the brand's core beliefs, where the value of every moment of the user is maximized with the best experiences, benefits and offers. This campaign truly captures the essence of the brand's commitment to deliver more to members every moment.

Announcing the launch, Harshita Singh, Business Head at Times Prime said, "Times Prime is disrupting the digital subscription market with its innovative offerings. The new campaign created with Wondrlab and Mithila Palkar will resonate with users and connect them with the brand and its promise. Mithila is the perfect fit for Times Prime's appeal. Our digital native young user base and potential subscribers can relate to her persona and the characters that she has played across web series, mainstream films, and TVCs. This association lends well not just to our brand but also to our More Every Moment campaign."

YouTube Link:

Excited about her association with Times Prime on the campaign, Mithila Palkar said, "Times Prime is such a cool lifestyle subscription product and makes life so much easier! With so many popular subscriptions available under one umbrella, it has always been my preferred lifestyle membership. I'm thrilled to work with such an innovative product and take its many benefits to everyone."

Ankit Grover, Business Head at Wondrlab said, "Times Prime is an exciting new age brand that we have been working on since the last 6 months. We were looking forward to this campaign coming to life and now with this film and a score of assets across an omnichannel media strategy, we are confident that Times Prime will be the definitive lifestyle brand for the Indian consumer."

With over 30+ partner brands on Times Prime, there's something for everyone and in every category. Not only do Times Prime members get access to the best lifestyle products in the market, but also a premium experience while saving money. With curated partnerships and lifestyle benefits across entertainment, shopping, health & fitness, essentials, and a lot more, this all-encompassing membership enables access to multiple premium memberships, benefits from the finest brands, and offers the best events and experiences across India, among other privileges.

Credits:

Celebrities: Mithila Palkar

Creative Agency: Wondrlab

National Creative Director: Biswajit Das

Production House: Pixel by Pixel

Producer: Aman Dua

Director: Ali Ahmed

DOP: Naushad Ali

Link to see the film:

Times Prime, a Times Internet product, is an all-in-one lifestyle membership that always aims to upgrade your lifestyle by providing premium offers and deals across dining, travel, shopping, entertainment, and many more. Times Prime offers subscriptions such as TOI Plus ETPrime, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Headspace, Flipkart Travel, Gaana Plus, and Google One, along with special offers in popular brands like Myntra, Lifestyle, MensXP, Starbucks, Uber and more.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor