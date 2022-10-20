TimesPro, IMI New Delhi strategically collaborate to introduce executive education solutions for working professionals

and International Management Institute, New Delhi have strategically collaborated to launch several executive education programmes for working professionals to elevate their career prospects and build competencies to stay in sync with the changing industry requirements.

TimesPro and IMI, New Delhi have commenced their association with the announcement of the 11-month Executive Certificate Programme in Business Management to equip working professionals to scale-up in their career by learning new-age skills and develop capabilities to address emerging challenges of the VUCA world. TimesPro and IMI, New Delhi will further their collaboration with the announcement of several more executive education programmes for professionals who are at various stages of their career. These programmes would be delivered via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

Speaking on the announcement, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, "TimesPro is delighted to collaborate with IMI New Delhi to introduce new-age and future-centric programmes for working professionals to boost their career prospects. The skills learned through these programmes will help build competencies and create future leaders for our growing workforce."

Dr Himadri Das, Director General, International Management Institute, New Delhi, said, "We aim to create a meaningful impact in the executive education domain especially since reskilling has become a significant factor for working professionals. Through our association with TimesPro, we aim to bring excellence in education through our offerings, to build the repertoire of our workforce and make them future-ready."

, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

IMI New Delhi is India's first corporate sponsored Business School set up in 1981 by a consortium of companies with the RPG group (currently RP Sanjiv Goenka group) being the lead sponsor. In a journey spanning more than four decades, IMI New Delhi has attained several milestones. In 2022, IMI New Delhi broke into Global Top 100 in FT Masters in Management Rankings. IMI New Delhi is a double crowned B School with the internationally acclaimed AACSB and AMBA accreditations.

IMI New Delhi has a strong industry connect and engages with its industry partners for a range of activities including curriculum development, student mentorship, recruitment, and executive education. The focus on learning and academic rigor is led by high-quality faculty at the institute who engage in research, training, and teaching. A unique aspect of IMI New Delhi is the large number of international participants it gets through the ITEC program of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

