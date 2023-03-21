TimeVallee launches its first digital boutique in India on Tata CLiQ Luxury

New Delhi [India], March 21 (/BusinessWire India): Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, has partnered with TimeVallee, a luxury multi-brand boutique, to exclusively launch their first digital boutique in India. Marking TimeVallee's entry into India, with this launch, luxury enthusiasts and watch connoisseurs in the country can now browse and shop from prestigious Swiss luxury watchmakers recognized for their heritage, such as Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, and Roger Dubuis, on the platform.

TimeVallee, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Switzerland, is an innovative and immersive multi-brand destination that offers connoisseurs access to the world's most renowned watch maisons. It has designed an inspiring space that blends heritage and contemporary luxury by breaking down the barriers of traditional luxury watch retailing to create exceptional horological experiences. With its partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, TimeVallee has launched their digital boutique to bring this experience and the art of Unhurried Horology to all the watch enthusiasts in the country.

The TimeVallee boutique on the platform invites consumers to discover, explore, and experience maison's story of craftsmanship and heritage at their own pace. In addition, the platform offers an elevated and seamless experience for consumers, which includes assisted selling, a dedicated customer service where customers can get guidance from knowledgeable experts to assist them in selecting a coveted timepiece that speaks the most to them, tamper-proof packaging, an extended warranty, and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Gitanjali Saxena, Chief Business Officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, "We are honoured to exclusively launch TimeVallee's first digital boutique in India. This luxury multi-brand boutique is a one-stop destination for watch enthusiasts to experience the world of watchmaking and we are proud to partner with them for their launch in India. The watch category has always been an important focus for us, and the platform has a very strong portfolio of renowned brands. As one of our high-performing categories, we are delighted to expand our portfolio further to offer consumers a curated range of timepieces and jewellery from the world's most prestigious maisons with the launch of TimeVallee on our platform. With this launch, our endeavour is to increase digital adoption of the luxury watch category, influencing consumer behaviour by encouraging them to shop online for luxury timepieces. Together, we look forward to offering consumers a memorable shopping experience."

Talking about the launch, Michael Guenoun, CEO, TimeVallee, said, "We are elated to announce TimeVallee's online debut and launch in India in partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury. Our aim has always been to offer an unparalled experience by inviting consumers to browse, learn, share, and experience the most celebrated watchmaking brands. In Tata CLiQ Luxury, we found a trusted partner to foray into the Indian market. Just like our retail boutiques around the world, this digital boutique too is a space where we bring heritage and contemporary luxury together through our offerings and attentive customer service. We look forward to offering this journey of heritage and beyond to the consumers in India."

Browse and experience the boutique and the craftsmanship and heritage of the maisons from the comfort of your home.

TimeVallee is now ticking on Tata CLiQ Luxury; explore the boutique here: https://luxury.tatacliq.com/timevallee

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor