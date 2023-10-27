Timex and Actor Ananya Panday Urge People to Waste More Time

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Timex, a global pioneer and disruptor in the watchmaking industry, is inverting the notion of investing time by wasting it with their latest campaign, 'Waste More Time' with the stunning Ananya Pandey. In a world where every moment seems accounted for, they champion the idea that time wasted on finding the freedom to be yourself is time well spent, even if others deem it as a total waste.

Ananya Panday perfectly embodies the spirit of this campaign. Her passion for life, relatability and chic yet cool style makes her the perfect choice for the face of the brand. Starting October 2023, Timex, along with the actress, is set to reach its diverse consumers through campaigns, content, events and the Ananya charm.

The Timex "Waste More Time" campaign with Ananya is not just about telling time; it's about living time. Ananya Panday in the campaign film is seen enjoying every moment of life be it twinning with your pet, playing with books or just talking to plants. Timex keeps the time so you can forget while doing just anything that's worth wasting more time over.

Ananya Panday, commenting on her latest association with Timex, said "I had so much fun shooting for the 'Waste More Time' campaign, a message so unique and so striking. I could connect to it immediately. In a world that often demands us to be busy all the time, Timex reminds us that doing what makes us truly happy is never a waste. I am thrilled to be associated with Timex."

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India shared his pleasure announcing the campaign, "We are excited to have Ananya Panday as the face of the campaign. Her personality and the appeal she has among audiences of all ages is commendable. It was a sheer joy to work with her on the campaign and we couldn't have found a better partner who is quirky yet calm in her own unique way and resonates with the brand. Together with Ananya and the Waste More Time campaign, we hope to strike a chord with our consumers who appreciate honesty in brands and to reinforce the fashion and lifestyle imagery of the brand."

Let Timex on your wrist be a reminder to embrace the balance to the hustle, bring calm to the chaos and find peace within by seeking unrushed fulfilment. So go ahead and stay up a little later, watch the next episode, take the scenic route, and forget about that annoying reminder; because Timex believes that when you are genuinely enjoying what you are doing, it is not wasting timeit is living.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CylLCZnthwh/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

