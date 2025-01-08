Timezone Opens Its Doors in Agartala: A New Hub for Family Entertainment

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Timezone, the global leader in family entertainment, has expanded its footprint in India with its latest venue in Agartala. Located at the Polo Mall, this state-of-the-art entertainment destination is set to become a vibrant space for families and friends, offering unforgettable experiences that create lasting memories.

Spanning over 9,000+ square feet, the new venue invites guests to immerse themselves in a world of excitement with more than 70+ world-class games and attractions, thrilling VR rides, and dynamic bowling experiences. A highlight of the venue is its bustling prize shop, filled with unique merchandise waiting to be won, adding an extra layer of fun to every visit.

What truly sets Timezone Agartala apart is its exceptional party offerings. The venue features two vibrant party rooms that provide the perfect backdrop for special occasions, whether it's a child's birthday, a corporate event, or any milestone celebration. These lively spaces are designed to create unforgettable moments, ensuring that every event is memorable. Enthusiastic and energetic party hosts are dedicated to providing a seamless and hassle-free experience from start to finish. Every aspect of the party is crafted with care, allowing guests to focus on celebrating and creating cherished memories with their loved ones.

Timezone aims to create safe, fun, and memorable spaces where families can bond and friends can come together. The contemporary design and vibrant atmosphere of Timezone Agartala make it the perfect place for celebrations, casual hangouts, or a day of joy and laughter.

Mr Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of TEEG, expressed his excitement about the launch, "We are thrilled to bring Timezone to Agartala, a city in the Northeastern part of India known for its rich culture and vibrant community. Our goal is to provide the people of Agartala with a world-class entertainment experience and a place to create cherished memories with their loved ones."

Timezone Agartala promises an array of experiences for guests of all ages. Guests are invited to visit today and discover the best entertainment experience.

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia, and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive games, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad ensure a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with 66 venues in India. Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations, or visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor