Tips to Avoid Rejection of Bike Insurance Claims

New Delhi [India], April 1: The Motor Vehicle Act of 1988 has made it compulsory to have at least a third-party bike insurance. In addition to Third-party Bike Insurance, you can also buy Comprehensive and Standalone Own-damage Bike Insurance. An online insurance policy for bike or two-wheeler insurance provides financial compensation if your two-wheeler is lost, stolen, or damaged due to an unforeseen event. However, many a time, it so happens that even when you have bike insurance coverage, the claim may get rejected. So, in the section below, let's take you through the reasons for bike insurance claim rejection and some of the tips to avoid it.

Reasons for Bike Insurance Claim Rejection

Wondering why do bike insurance claim gets rejected? If so, listed below are some of these reasons:

* Expired Bike Insurance Policy: It is important to go for bike insurance renewal online before its expiry. In case you raise a claim and the insurance company finds out that the policy has expired, then the request will straightaway get rejected. So, it is important to renew your policy before it expires.

* Providing Wrong Information: The chances of claim rejection is also high when you provide incorrect information to the insurance company. For instance, when you raise a claim request for a false accident, then it will get rejected. Moreover, it is also important that you provide the right details related to accident such as it is best that you click photographs of the accident area to justify your claim.

* Informing About the Claim Very Late: It is very important that you raise the claim request immediately after the accident. Failure to do so will simply result in claim rejection. Nowadays, you can also raise claim request online instead of going through the tedious offline process. So, raise claim request on time and get away with claim rejections.

* Riding Without a Valid Driving License: It is illegal to drive without a valid driving license in India. So, if you are found raising a claim in a situation when you were riding without a valid license, then in such a case the claim request will be rejected.

* Riding Under the Influence of Alcohol: If the rider is found riding under the influence of alcohol and getting involved in an accident, then no claim request will be accepted in such a scenario. Moreover, if you do rash riding and hurt a third-party, then in such a case also, the claim will get rejected.

* Using Bike for Commercial Purpose: If you are using the insured bike for a commercial purpose and get involved in an accident, then the insurance company is not liable to assist you financially. So, avoid using your bike for commercial purposes.

* Unnecessary Bike Modifications: If you have made any kind of unnecessary modifications to your bike and have not informed the insurer about the same, then the claim request will be rejected. Thus, even if you modify your bike, make sure to keep the insurer informed about the same.

Tips to Avoid Bike Insurance Claim Rejection

To avoid any chance of rejection of bike insurance claim, here is what you need to do:

* Renew your bike insurance policy before its expiry

* Click pictures of the accident area and gather details from witness to support your claim request

* Intimate the insurance company about the claim request on time

* Drive with a valid driving license, vehicle registration certificate, bike insurance copy, etc

* Do not get involved in rash driving

* Do not provide wrong details about the incident or raise a false claim

Take Away

So, keep the above-mentioned points in mind to reduce the chances of claim rejection. Moreover, to raise a claim, make sure that you have all the documents such as bike registration certificate, driving license, FIR report, etc.

