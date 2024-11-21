Tiwari Productions' Presents YouTube channel TPS Music Romantic video "FAASLE" is Released

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: SK. Tiwari's (Tiwari Sarkar) romantic song "FAASLE" is released on the YouTube channel TPS Music presented by the record label Tiwari Productions, whose official teaser is being watched a lot on social media as it is out. SK. Tiwari (Tiwari Sarkar) and Shweta Singh have acted in its video. The audio of "Faasle" songs is available on all big digital platforms like Spotify, Vodafone, Jio Saavn, Hungama, Apple iTunes, etc. On the TPS Music YouTube channel, you will enjoy the flavor of 1980-85 even in today's era, you will get to hear and see the song through new technology.

Produced and directed by SK. Tiwari, (Tiwari Sarkar) "FAASLE" is written by Kumar Lal and composed by Anil Paji. The song is sung by Arvind Ojha. This song presented by Tiwari Productions will be released on the official YouTube channel of TPS Music.

Producer, director and actor SK. Tiwari (Tiwari Sarkar) said that "FAASLE" is a very special song for me which our entire team is excited. Arvind Ojha has given his melodious voice. This will be a great gift from us for the listeners and viewers. This company is giving opportunities to new singers, lyricists and composers.

https://youtu.be/1bc2vLi_qeU?si=VMKudWVr0dfrskbf

It is worth mentioning that TPS Music is a famous YouTube channel on which many music videos have been released and become popular. The teaser of Faasle is increasing the curiosity about the song. The look and chemistry of SK. Tiwari (Tiwari Sarkar) and Shweta Singh are looking good in the teaser.

Hindi Feature Film "SORRY" Produced and Directed By SK. Tiwari (Tiwari Sarkar)

Written by adesh k arjun

SK. Tiwari (Tiwari Sarkar) is doing main hero in this film, is going to be Released in Theatres very Soon.

