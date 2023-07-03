TO THE NEW becomes Roku's Third-Party Development Partner developer

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology services company, is thrilled to announce its official accreditation as Roku's third-party development partner. This prestigious accreditation underscores TO THE NEW's deep technical expertise in Roku app development and an in-depth understanding of the Roku ecosystem.

This new partnership is another addition to the list of existing alliances that TO THE NEW has, with some of the best names in the over-the-top (OTT) platform development and engineering domain. Over the past 6 years, TO THE NEW has successfully developed and released over 100+ high-quality Roku apps that are focused on delivering immersive experiences and delighting their audiences. With their proficiency and expertise in the Roku ecosystem, TO THE NEW has delivered and deployed Roku TV apps across diverse market segments ranging from Entertainment, TV Commerce, IoT, Sports, News, Lifestyle, Travel etc.

"We are excited to join Roku's Third-Party Development Partner Program, and we are delighted our engineering skills in OTT Product and Platform Development have received recognition once again by another market leader like Roku", said Manish Sinha, Vice President & Business Head - Media & Entertainment at TO THE NEW. "Our diverse experience of Roku app development and deep understanding of the Roku ecosystem allows us to build and deliver high-performance creative apps built to elevate the viewing experience and create tangible business value for our customers. Our cross-platform development expertise enables media companies to embrace connected experiences and digital ubiquity faster, giving them an edge in capturing viewer eyeballs. We are continuing our expansion of new platform capabilities to help media companies embrace change and foster innovation with pace and precision."

Roku devices enjoy a dominant position in households worldwide for consuming streaming content from multiple sources. TO THE NEW will enable media players to deliver novel and connected viewing experiences to their consumers.

