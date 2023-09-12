TO THE NEW continues the growth momentum in Q1: Achieves remarkable QoQ Growth of 13 per cent with the revenue of USD 44.4 million

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 12: TO THE NEW, a leading global digital technology services company, proudly announces its exceptional growth performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024 clocking the revenue of USD 44.4 million.

TO THE NEW continued to maintain a high growth trajectory owing to innovative solutions, expertise in cloud, data, and product engineering, and its people-centric culture. The company grew by 52 per cent in FY23, clocking the revenue of USD 146 million last year and continued the momentum with 13 per cent growth in Q1 of FY24 in comparison to Q4 of FY23. These outstanding growth numbers underscore the company's ability to maintain a steady upward trajectory.

"Looking back at the previous year and Q1 of this fiscal, we are immensely proud of what we've accomplished. Our consistent growth trajectory in the first quarter is a testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work, and innovative mindset of our team," said Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-founder of TO THE NEW. "Amidst the economic recession, while others hesitated, we forged ahead with unwavering determination. As a result, we not only weathered the storm but continued to thrive without any downturn. We are committed to providing transformative digital solutions that not only address our client's immediate needs but also empower them for long-term success. These growth numbers not only highlight our financial success but also speak volumes about the trust our clients place in us.”

With a dedication to excellence, TO THE NEW is actively expanding its skilled team of Newers and aims to onboard 500 employees this year. Headquartered in Singapore, TO THE NEW operates from its state-of-the-art delivery centers in India, the US, UAE, and Australia, providing a strong backbone for its global operations. Committed to driving transformation, the company is poised to set new benchmarks and continues to deliver significant value for its clients.

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company that provides product engineering, Cloud, and FinOps services to enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, OTT, and Data & Analytics. The company leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies, with a CAGR of over 60 per cent since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2500+ “Newers” is spread across its headquarters in Singapore and delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is an 8-time winner of the prestigious Great Place to Work award. The company has also been recognized as one of India's Top 100 Companies to Work For, and is among the Top 50 IT Workplaces in India.

