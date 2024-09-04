Top 10 Founders Making Waves Across Their Industries

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: In today's competitive landscape, where innovation is the key to success, a select group of founders stands out for their extraordinary impact. These visionaries are pushing boundaries and redefining the norms of their respective industries. In this article, we highlight the Top 10 Founders Making Waves Across Their Industriesdynamic leaders who are transforming their fields with groundbreaking ideas and strategic ingenuity. Join us as we uncover the stories behind their remarkable achievements and the ways they are shaping the future.

Kunal Aggarwal: Director of Easy Solution Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Kunal Agarwal is a dynamic technopreneur, the Founder and Director of Easy Solution, a pioneering software company with over 21 years of experience. Under his dynamic leadership, Easy Solution has become a key player in Healthcare IT, delivering innovative solutions that enhance Patient experiences and equip hospitals with advanced decision-making tools. Kunal's expertise also spans the Educational and Manufacturing sectors, where Easy Solution is making significant impacts.

His passion for innovation drives a culture of continuous improvement within the company, ensuring Easy solution stays at the cutting edge of industry trends. Known for delivering high-quality, customized solutions, Kunal has built a reputation for Easy Solution as a trusted partner across multiple industries. His dedication to leveraging technology to solve real-world problems has made Easy Solution synonymous with innovation and reliability in the software industry.

Gurbani Kour - A Visionary Leader Empowering SMEs through Naayatrade

With 15 years of expertise in brand building, mergers, and corporate governance, Gurbani Kour is a transformative force in global business. Her extensive advisory work spans multinational corporations and diverse sectors, including technology, education, and real estate. Fueled by her early challenges in international trade, Gurbani founded Naayatradea dynamic platform revolutionising SME engagement on a global scale.

Naayatrade connects businesses worldwide, offering vital resources such as financing, logistics, and data analytics. Under Gurbani's leadership, the platform has achieved rapid growth, featuring over 10,000 suppliers and 20,000 products across 100+ categories. With a commitment to sustainable development and technological innovation, Naayatrade is set to become India's leading B2B e-commerce platform, akin to Alibaba's impact on China.

CA Abhishek Gupta and CA Akshay Mittal: Co-Founders of Starters' CFO

In the dynamic landscape of financial consulting, CA Abhishek Gupta and CA Akshay Mittal are redefining what it means to be at the helm of innovation. As the co-founders of Starters' CFO, a pioneering Virtual CFO company celebrating nine years of excellence, they have established themselves as industry leaders and visionaries making waves across diverse sectors. With a robust client base that includes names like India Accelerator, Kolkata Ventures, and Lions International, their influence extends far beyond traditional financial services. With over 15 years of expertise in tax, exchange control, and allied services, CA Abhishek Gupta and CA Akshay Mittal, whose background in international taxation and regulatory services is complemented by experience at KPMG, have built a legacy of trust and success. Their relentless drive to excel and provide unparalleled service positions them as true trailblazers in the ever-evolving financial industry.

Dr. Archana Gupta: Founder of Purna Gummies

Dr. Archana Gupta is the innovative force behind Purna Gummies, a brand transforming healthcare with delightful, vitamin-packed jelly candies. With over 35 years of experience as a gynecologist, Dr. Gupta identified a unique opportunity to make health supplements both enjoyable and accessible. Partnering with her husband and son, both are IITians, she launched Purna Gummies with an initial investment of just Rs. 4 lakh. Now a household name, the company is scaling rapidly, aiming to surpass Rs. 150 crore. Purna Gummies has expanded into skincare with products like Glycolic acid and Hyaluronic acid, and is pioneering new health solutions with hemp and CBD gummies, mental health gummies, and more. Dr. Gupta emphasizes the role of diverse funding and mentorship in nurturing startups. "Our journey underscores the importance of addressing market needs while staying committed to quality," she says. "The future of Indian startups is bright with innovation and collaboration."

Dushyant Bhalla: CEO of AABEE

Dushyant Bhalla is a trailblazing CEO who has redefined the luxury travel industry with his innovative vision and unwavering dedication to excellence. Under his guidance, AABEE has soared to prominence as a leading provider of bespoke travel experiences, curating unforgettable journeys for a distinguished clientele. Dushyant's remarkable achievements include securing AABEE's place in Forbes' Globalist Select 200 and earning a spot on ET's prestigious 40 under 40 list. With a sharp eye for detail, Dushyant ensures that every client's journey is meticulously tailored to exceed expectations. His forward-thinking leadership has elevated AABEE, setting new standards with exclusive private jet leasing consultancy and transforming the essence of luxury travel. Through relentless innovation and exceptional service, AABEE continues to craft extraordinary adventures for those who seek the pinnacle of opulence.

Geetika Singh: Director of Akaaro Consulting and Development Systems (ACDS)

Geetika Singh, the visionary Director, leads the globally renowned company Akaaro Consulting and Development Systems, celebrated for its groundbreaking HR consulting and talent development solutions. Her journey, from earning a degree in Computer Science to pursuing a Master's in International Business and Entrepreneurship in the UK, and ultimately establishing successful consulting firms in both India and the UK, showcases her exceptional entrepreneurial skills and global perspective. Akaaro employs simple yet highly effective methodologies to streamline organizational processes, delivering immediate and impactful results. The name Akaaro, which means "first alphabet in Sanskrit," reflects her humble and grounded approach to life and leadership. Despite numerous opportunities to settle abroad, she chose to remain in India, driven by a deep-rooted connection to her family and a strong desire to contribute to the country's growth.

Manisha Mehta: Director at Parrami Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Manisha Mehta is a visionary leader at Parrami Finance Pvt. Ltd., where she drives innovation in SME financing. Co-founding the bootstrap NBFC with Kamal Mehta, she has focused on bridging the credit gap through bill discounting, vendor financing, and tailored corporate loans. Under her leadership, Parrami Finance is revolutionizing financial solutions for Indian companies, MSMEs, and startups, with services designed to meet the evolving market needs. Manisha's expertise in corporate and trade finance has been pivotal in expanding Parrami Finance's operations and introducing cutting-edge financial products. Her strategic approach and dedication to economic empowerment are reshaping the financial landscape. As the company pioneers new financing models, Manisha continues to build a robust ecosystem, ensuring growth and resilience in a dynamic market. "Our mission is to redefine excellence in finance, supporting businesses with innovative solutions," she says.

Mohit Goel: Founder of MFolks

Mohit Goel, a 3rd generation entrepreneur, is revolutionizing the contract manufacturing and Metal and Polymer industries through his company, MFolks. Launched in 2020, MFolks has quickly gained traction by integrating AI-driven solutions into B2B procurement, simplifying the process for MSMEs. Beyond manufacturing, Mohit has expanded into fintech with MFolks Capital, offering financial services like invoice discounting and working capital loans, empowering manufacturers across India. His vision to lead in both contract manufacturing and B2B procurement, combined with his innovative approach, has positioned MFolks as a significant force in these sectors. Mohit's leadership is setting new industry standards, making him one of the top founders to watch.

Nidhi Jain: Founder & CEO of KareXpert

Nidhi Jain, a visionary leader in digital healthcare. With a strong academic foundation from IIT Roorkee and an MBA from California State University, Jain leverages over 25 years of Silicon Valley and Indian startup experience to revolutionize hospital digitization. Under her guidance, KareXpert has developed an AI-led platform serving 300+ hospitals and 10 million patients, offering 60+ pre-integrated healthcare modules. Funded by Reliance Jio platform, the company aims to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable. Jain's expertise in product management, healthcare technology, and AI has earned her recognition as India's Top Newsmaker of 2022 by Medgate Today. Her vision of creating paperless hospitals with AI-ready data is driving innovation in the healthcare sector, as she continues to add value by developing products that touch human lives at scale.

Saurabh Jain: Founder of Benepik

Saurabh Jain, Founder and CEO of Benepik, capitalized on the 'digital-first' wave to transform Loyalty, Rewards, and Corporate Gifting. Saurabh's entrepreneurial journey, marked by resilience and adaptability, offers valuable lessons in overcoming challenges and achieving growth. His focus on execution with an understanding of human relationships, has been central to his success. His focus is not just on profitability but on creating a sustainable and impactful business. Saurabh believes that the ultimate secret to entrepreneurial success is hiring people smarter than you and creating an enabling environment for them to perform. For Saurabh, Deep Rewards come not from high valuations and cutting deals but from building up people. He believes that a founder can scale infinitely if he is relentless in recruiting and retaining people truly better than him.

Yuvraj Singh - Co-founder of PropBud

Meet Yuvraj Singh, co-founder of PropBud. Under the guidance of Gurbani Kour, Founder of Naaya Group, Yuvraj has honed his expertise in the real estate sector. With over three years of experience, he has transformed PropBud into a leading platform for buying, selling, and renting properties. His visionary approach has streamlined real estate transactions, making PropBud a top choice for clients in Mumbai and beyond.

Yuvraj's leadership has made PropBud synonymous with reliability and excellence. His strategic insights and deep market understanding have elevated the company to new heights, establishing it as a premier destination for property seekers. Yuvraj Singh's innovative solutions are shaping the future of real estate, demonstrating true entrepreneurial prowess in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor