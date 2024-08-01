Top 10 Founders of 2024 Bringing Change in the Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: In 2024, the business landscape is witnessing a remarkable wave of innovation, driven by visionary founders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards. These top 10 founders are not just creating companies but redefining the very fabric of their sectors. Their bold ideas, relentless drive, and commitment to solving pressing global challenges are propelling them to the forefront of their fields. In this article, we spotlight these trailblazers whose ingenuity and leadership are driving change and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

1. Shipra Dawar: Founder of Iwill and GITA

Shipra Dawar, an influential force in the Digital Health, Sustainability and AI domain, champions technology for societal benefit. Founder of GITA, which has innovated Generative AI models including the World's first controlled GenerativeAI Therapy Platform, Raksha for Reproductive health, Psybot - a technology being developed for children, teens and adolescent mental health, and is also working on a Sustainability model. She also earlier founded IWill Therapy, one of the premium digital therapy providers in India, focussed on outcomes and empathic help. Her venture is awarded by the Commonwealth Digital Health Awards, partners with governments, supported by Microsoft AI4A and UNICEF. Shipra Dawar's innovative Generative AI idea for reducing household electricity ranked Top 6 in the Global Life initiative. Developing AI systems for Non-Communicable Diseases aligns with G20's digital transformation agenda, enhancing healthcare accessibility and efficiency globally. Shipra embodies the synergy of tech, entrepreneurship, and societal welfare, earning distinctions like BW Wellbeing 40 under 40 and Global Hi-Flyers 50. Shipra also recently co-founded a policy think tank called BBVForum to contribute to the policy landscape focussed on transformative technologies and initiatives to help in the vision of putting India at the top globally.

2. Amit Das: Founder & CEO of Electric One

Amit Das is a seasoned Indian entrepreneur with 16 years of experience in SAAS products, startups, and international business. As the Founder & CEO of Electric One, he has significantly advanced the EV sector in India. Amit's global business experience spans Germany, Japan, and the Middle East, equipping him with valuable insights to enhance the EV industry. He has received several accolades, including the Climate Change Makers Award (2022) and recognition as a top 10 EV startup leader. Previously, he co-founded INTOUC101 and held roles at BRICS and Monster. Amit has a strong background in recruitment and sales, characterized by his leadership, target-driven approach, and ability to build lasting client relationships. One of his significant initiatives at Electric One is the Skill Next Program, which provides real-time training in modern EV technology to engineering and technical students across India. Amit's relentless drive and innovative vision are propelling Electric One to new heights in the industry.

3. Arshad Siddiqui: Co-Founder of Creando

Creando aims to become a national aggregator in FMCG distribution, offering omni-channel solutions with trained sales teams and technology. FMCG companies face challenges like sales force turnover and distributor churn, prompting a shift towards more efficient distribution models. Creando's focus on partnering with regional and national players can potentially streamline distribution networks. We are the only one who has extensive coverage in paan and plan plus outlets, enhancing reach in the impulse category. This strategic approach aligns with the evolving distribution landscape, emphasizing the importance of in-store customer experience. Collaborating with Creando could help address your distribution pain points and optimize your distribution network effectively. Arshad Siddiqui- Co-founder of Creando "Our key differentiator has been our coverage in paan and plan plus outlets, which is the large retail universe. This channel will help us to increase coverage in "impulse category" which is one of the largest FMCG segments".

4. Ashir P.N.P.: Founder of Expedite Automation LLP

Under Ashir P.N.P's leadership, Expedite is revolutionizing home elevators with its compact home lift. Addressing space constraints and installation complexities, Expedite's lifts boast a minimalistic footprint, making them ideal for urban homes. Advanced features such as energy-efficient motors, quiet operation, and customizable designs enhance functionality and aesthetics. The lifts are designed for seamless retrofitting, reducing the need for extensive renovations. Expedite's focus on smart technology and sustainable practices ensures a superior user experience. Coupled with comprehensive after-sales support, Ashir's leadership is driving Expedite to set new standards in the home elevator industry, making vertical transportation more accessible and efficient.

5. Dr Crystal A. Variava: Founder of True and Trusted Solutions LLP

As the founder of True & Trusted: Leadership in Healthcare, India's first clinical communication performance company, she is driven by a mission to transform healthcare communications between patients and providers. Recognizing the critical role of effective communication in patient outcomes, she saw an urgent need for innovation in the industry. True & Trusted was established to empower providers with evidence-based, practical communication strategies to bridge the gap between clinical excellence and patient engagement. They believe healthcare communications should be patient-centred, purposeful, and profitable. Dr Variava states, "In today's complex healthcare landscape, providers face increasing pressures. By integrating strategic communication techniques into everyday practice, we foster trust, transparency, and collaboration to influence our patients to the betterment of health. Our innovative methodologies address the unique challenges of the evolving patient-provider relationship, ensuring that both providers and patients benefit from strategic, deliberate, and intentional communications." True & Trusted is committed to leading this essential transformation in healthcare communication.

6. Dr C M Parameshwara: Pioneering Gastroenterology with a Mission to Combat Colorectal Cancer

Dr C M Parameshwara, the visionary founder and CEO of Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology, has been making significant strides in the medical field. Located in Bangalore, this single-specialty hospital is dedicated to transforming the landscape of gastroenterology in India. With a steadfast mission to reduce colorectal cancer cases through early diagnosis and timely treatment, Dr Parameshwara has positioned Smiles Institute as a beacon of hope for countless patients. Under his astute leadership, Smiles has emerged as one of the fastest-growing single-specialty hospitals in the country, attracting patients from all 28 states of India and over 40 countries worldwide. Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology has earned a reputation as a sanctuary for those suffering from complex conditions like fistula. The hospital's cutting-edge facilities and comprehensive care approach have cemented its status as a leader in gastroenterological treatment. The clinical outcomes at Smiles are out of this world, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care. Furthermore, the patient experience is top-notch, creating an environment that feels nothing like a traditional hospital. Dr C M Parameshwara's dedication and innovative approach have not only advanced the field but also instilled hope in patients struggling with gastrointestinal issues. His relentless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire and transform lives, making Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology a cornerstone of specialized medical care.

7. Gunjan Indrayan: Founder of Tripoetic Travel Planners LLP

Gunjan Indrayan, co-founder of Tripoetic, has revolutionized luxury travel planning with his unique approach to crafting highly customized international vacations. As a first-generation entrepreneur, Gunjan transitioned from a telecom career in the US to establish Tripoetic in India, despite having no prior background in the travel industry. Inspired by the belief that "It's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting," he aimed to move beyond the generic offerings of traditional travel companies. Tripoetic's philosophy emphasizes indulging travellers' curiosity and personalizing each trip according to their tastes and interests. The company stands out by providing a high-touch, human-centred service, bridging the gap left by often impersonal customer service in the travel sector. Clients appreciate the dedicated, expert advice that ensures a seamless and bespoke travel experience, preferring genuine interaction over AI-generated solutions. By focusing on a select clientele and avoiding mass-market approaches, Tripoetic maintains exceptional standards of exclusivity and attention to detail, setting a new benchmark in luxury travel.

8. Seema Bhatnagar: Founder & CEO of Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Seema Bhatnagar, the visionary Founder and CEO of Futopia Global Pvt. Ltd., is a prominent figure reshaping the tech industry in 2024. With over 27 years of experience and a master's in business management, she has made a significant impact through key roles at Fortune 500 companies like Sony, Philips Digital Signage, and TPV Technology Ltd. Her strategic expertise spans Channel Sales, Enterprise Sales, Retail Operations, Marketing, Business Operations, and Product Management.

Notably, Ms. Bhatnagar's entrepreneurial journey includes introducing laptops under the "Make in India" initiative, which garnered recognition from Forbes and URS Asia One. As an ICT Women Leader of the Year, she has been celebrated for her transformative leadership. At Futopia, she leads with a commitment to innovation and ethical practices, focusing on local initiatives and technological advancements. Her leadership is driving the company to new heights, setting a standard for excellence in the tech sector.

9. Vaibhav Kulshrestha: Founder and CEO of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd.

Vaibhav Kulshrestha's journey from hardship to success is a true example of resilience and determination. After losing his mother at the age of 5, Vaibhav faced many challenges. He moved to Delhi, worked at a networking company, and continued his education. Even when he faced financial struggles and hunger, he never gave up on his dreams. With encouragement from his wife Vaibhav entered the world of fintech and eventually founded MY MUDRA FINCORP LTD. Starting from nothing, Vaibhav built a financial company that now serves all of India, providing honest loan services. His company, My Mudra Fincorp Ltd, employs thousands of people, mostly 90 per cent women, showing his commitment to helping others. Vaibhav's journey, marked by hard work and smart planning, proves that "tough times never last, but tough people do." Today, he is a humble leader, dedicated to the growth and success of his employees.

10. Vikram Singh Parmar: Founder and CEO of Sushain

Vikram Singh Parmar, founder and CEO of Sushain, envisions harnessing AI and technology to bring the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and Homeopathy to a global audience. Sushain is dedicated to developing a tech-enabled ecosystem that enables people to experience and benefit from the complementary and supplementary abilities of AYUSH, with a vision of wholeness. Today, Sushain is the largest platform for AYUSH healthcare, with over 1,000 verified Ayurvedic and Homeopathy doctors and more than 5,000 herbal products. "Sushain aims to integrate Ayurveda and Homeopathy with modern medication, combining the speed of modern medicines with the reliability and root-cause effectiveness of AYUSH treatments. We are creating data tables and evidence on the combined application of modern and AYUSH medications," said Dr Rajesh Singh, Medical Director at Sushain. For more information, visit Sushain's website.

