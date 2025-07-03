Top 10 Game Changing Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: A new generation of visionary entrepreneurs is transforming industries and driving meaningful change across India and the globe. From pioneering breakthroughs in technology and revolutionizing education to mastering events and building global brands, these ten dynamic leaders are setting new benchmarks. Their passion, resilience, and innovation are not only reshaping their sectors but also inspiring communities and the next wave of changemakers.

Godwin Pinto - Co-Founder, Troika Tech is Transforming B2B Promotions with AI-Powered WordPress Websites

In today's fast-changing business world, traditional marketing methods like cold calling, flyers, or mass emails are no longer enough. Indian businesses, especially in the B2B space, need smarter, faster, and more effective ways to promote themselves. That's where Godwin a digital visionary from Mumbai, is making a big difference.

Godwin is the driving force behind a new wave of AI-powered WordPress websiteswebsites that don't just "look good" but work intelligently to generate leads, talk to customers, and help businesses grow faster. These websites can chat with visitors, collect enquiries automatically, track user activity, and even suggest better ways to improve marketingsomething traditional websites simply cannot do.

Most Indian B2B businesses still depend on outdated methods to promote their services. Godwin's approach combines the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with the flexibility of WordPress to create websites that do the work of a full-time sales team, 24/7.

The future of B2B promotions is not in random callsit lies in smart websites that understand your customer and respond in real time. Godwin Pinto is helping thousands of small and medium businesses move from manual to modern, from passive to powerful.

The message is simple: If your website can't talk, convert, and grow your brandit's time for an upgrade.

Rajendra Singh Tanwar: Founder of Govindam Retreat, Govindam Sweets, Travel Taxi, and India Tours Cabs

Born in the quaint village of Rayali in Rajasthan, Rajendra Singh Tanwar always dreamed of creating something meaningful. After gaining valuable experience at a leading multinational company, he moved to Jaipur and turned his vision into reality.

In 2018, Rajendra founded Govindam Retreat, a peaceful vegetarian restaurant known for its traditional flavors and serene ambiance. The retreat quickly became a favorite among food lovers and tourists seeking authentic Rajasthani hospitality. Soon after, he launched Govindam Sweets, a shop offering a wide array of traditional Indian sweets that captured the hearts (and tastebuds) of many.

Driven by a passion for service and excellence, Rajendra expanded into tourism with Travel Taxi and India Tours Cabs in 2020, providing comfortable and reliable travel experiences across Rajasthan and beyond.

Continuing his journey of innovation, he introduced WellBite®, a brand offering nutritious yet delicious snacks, and Jaipurio, a platform celebrating and selling Rajasthan's vibrant crafts and culture globally.

Today, Rajendra's ventures stand as a symbol of dedication, culture, and smart entrepreneurship. From a small village boy to a respected business leader, his story proves that humble beginnings can lead to incredible success with vision and persistence.

CH Rhea: The Visionary Behind Silver Screen Fashion's Glamorous Rise

CH Rhea, the dynamic founder of Silver Screen Fashion, is redefining the world of fashion and entertainment through stunning events and prestigious beauty pageants. What began as a dream has evolved into a platform that celebrates talent, confidence, and style on a grand stage.

Under Rhea's leadership, Silver Screen Fashion has become known for its high-impact fashion shows, beauty contests, and star-studded events that offer aspiring models and artists a chance to shine. She has Co organise IIFA 2025 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2025, further solidifying her reputation as a powerhouse in the industry.

CH Rhea's mission goes beyond glitz and glamourshe aims to build a community where creativity and confidence thrive. Through Silver Screen Fashion, she continues to create opportunities, inspire ambition, and elevate India's pageant and fashion industry to new heights.

Jainendra Chouraria: Founder of AHIMSA IPS

Founded in 2014 by agricultural engineer Jainendra Chouraria, AHIMSA IPS (Intelligent Pest Solutions) is reshaping pest control through eco-friendly, non-violent, and chemical-free solutions. With over 40 years of research in Chase Pest Science, Jainendra combined ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to create plant-based sprays that repel not kill pests like mosquitoes, rats, termites, and bed bugs.

Guided by the principle of Ahimsa (non-violence), his products are safe for kids, pets, and nature. AHIMSA IPS has earned global trust by offering effective, non-toxic alternatives that protect homes, farms, and institutions without harming the ecosystem.

Chouraria's mission is clear: Pest control can be intelligent, ethical, and sustainable and AHIMSA IPS proves it every day.

Akshaydeep Punj - Founder, Akki Studios

A creative strategist, digital visionary, and brand builder Akshaydeep Punj, Founder of Akki Studios, is redefining how modern brands Grow, Scale, and Connect in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

With over 16 years of experience across Design, Branding, Web Development, and Marketing innovation, Akshay has transformed Akki Studios into a Full-Service Growth engine for over 300 brands across 40+ countries. What began as a niche Web Design Studio has today evolved into a powerhouse Creative and Marketing Agency, delivering brand-first, performance-led solutions across Web, Mobile Apps, Marketing, Branding, and more.

From helping early-stage startups establish their digital presence to partnering with global enterprises to reimagine brand identity and marketing ecosystems, Akki Studios is built to simplify complexity, elevate creative storytelling, and execute seamlessly across platforms.

The agency's integrated capabilities include Brand Strategy, Visual Identity (Logo designing), UI/UX design, Website and e-commerce development, SEO, Performance Marketing, Social Media Management, Digital Advertising, and Content Creation. Every solution is designed not just to look goodbut to perform, convert, and build long-term brand equity.

Under Akshay's leadership, Akki Studios has earned a reputation for delivering stunning design backed by strategic clarity and measurable outcomes. As businesses seek agile, creative partners to stand out and scale fast, Akki Studios continues to turn bold ideas into lasting impact.

Manish Singh: The Youngest Digital Millionaire Powering a New Media Era

At just 26, Manish Singh is transforming the global media landscape. Recognized by Forbes as the Youngest Digital Millionaire, he's the visionary behind powerful platforms like The Hollywood Magazine, CEO Times, Dubai Magazine, and 100+ niche titlesreaching over 50 million people monthly and surpassing 500 million content views.

Starting in music marketing, Manish drove viral success for artists like Drake and Sidhu Moosewala, mastering digital influence early. Today, he builds AI-powered PR systems, delivers Instagram verification, and creates branding funnels that have helped clients generate $500M+ in revenue.

A contributor to Entrepreneur India, Manish advises entrepreneurs, celebrities, and leadersmaking digital credibility scalable and accessible. His mission is clear: to redefine media and personal branding in the AI age.

Manish Singh isn't just shaping mediahe's setting the standard for digital influence.

Subhash Sahni: Founder of Restromark

Subhash Sahni, the #1 Global Food Blogger of 2015-2016, is now driving digital success for Indian food businesses through his venture, Restromark. As Founder, he helps restaurants, cafes, and cloud kitchens grow using targeted strategies like Swiggy and Zomato SEO, influencer campaigns, digital menu design, and performance marketing.

With over 15 years of experience, Subhash blends data and creativity to help 150+ outlets boost online orders, improve ratings, and build loyal customer bases. His deep industry insight ensures each campaign is tailored for real ROInot just digital noise.

Restromark isn't about generic marketing; it's about growth that sticks. As the F&B industry evolves, Subhash is leading the way with scalable, smart, and result-driven solutions.

Maneesh Anand: Founder, Khushbooghar

In the heart of Gandhinagar, Jammu, Maneesh Anand sparked a quiet revolution by launching Khushboogharthe city's first exclusive perfume store. Driven by a deep passion for fine fragrances and a desire to offer something unique to his hometown, Maneesh transformed a bold idea into a beloved brand.

Khushbooghar blends traditional attars with modern perfumes, offering a curated experience that was previously missing in the region. With beautifully crafted scents and personalized service, the store quickly gained a loyal following and strong social media presence.

More than just a shop, Khushbooghar represents Maneesh's vision to redefine how Jammu experiences luxury and scent. His journey proves that even the most delicate dreams, when fueled by passion and purpose, can leave a lasting impression.

Irene James: Founder of Yaffa.in, Championing Himalayan Wellness and Ethical Sourcing

In the serene town of Bhaderwah, nestled in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district, Irene James, a 50-year-old entrepreneur and single mother of two, is creating something extraordinaryYaffa.in. More than a brand, Yaffa is a story of resilience, healing, and purpose.

After the pandemic wiped out her Bangalore serviced apartment business, Irene lost nearly everythingincluding her home. With her daughters, Anointa and Kathryn, as her guiding light, she turned to the mountains of Bhaderwah, searching for stillness and a fresh start.

Amid pine forests and snow-capped peaks, she discovered the untapped richness of the regionKashmiri Saffron , Gucchi Mushrooms, Kashmiri Kahwa Tea, Kashmiri Walnuts, Bhaderwahi Rajma and more. Inspired by the purity of the land and people, Yaffa was born to bring these treasures to conscious consumers worldwide.

Yaffa means "beautiful" in Hebrewa reflection of Irene's journey to create beauty from adversity. The brand partners directly with farmers and foragers across Bhaderwah, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, ensuring ethical, transparent, and chemical-free sourcing. Each productfrom Saffron and Shilajit to Sea Buckthorn Juiceis sun-dried, handpicked, and deeply rooted in Himalayan tradition.

Bhaderwah Heights, Irene's homestay that offers travelers an authentic escape into nature, culture, and soulful reflection.

With no corporate backing, Yaffa thrives on community, belief, and purpose. It invites conscious consumers to embrace mindful livingwhile empowering rural lives and preserving mountain heritage.

Deepak Bhatia: The Visionary Behind Next-Gen Digital Innovation

Deepak Bhatia is a dynamic entrepreneur redefining digital branding, media, and content strategy in today's fast-paced world. With a proven track record of working with over 2000+ clients globally, he has empowered businesses, creators, and influencers to elevate their digital presence through impactful storytelling and creative execution. Known for his keen insight and result-driven mindset, Deepak blends innovation with influence to craft strategies that resonate. His expertise spans across social media, brand development, and digital content that connects with modern audiences. Deepak Bhatia's journey is a powerful example of how passion and persistence can create real impact in the digital age, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs around the world.

