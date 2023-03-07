Top 10 inspiring women IAS officers in India by Ignite IAS

Hyderabad-based Ignite IAS, a leading institute that offers integrated courses such as Inter+IAS, Degree+IAS, and Direct IAS, has crafted the list Top 10 inspiring women IAS officers in India on the occasion of Women's Day 2023. These women officers have shattered the glass ceiling with their determination and hard work, paving the way for future generations of women in India.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has always been considered to be one of the most prestigious jobs in India. It is no surprise then that many women have taken up this challenging job and have gone on to make a huge impact on our society with their selfless service and dedication. For Women's Day, Ignite IAS aims to highlight these inspiring women by honoring them with this list of top 10 IAS officers who are breaking stereotypes and setting examples for aspiring female bureaucrats.

Hari Chandana Dasari:

Hari Chandana Dasari, a 2010 batch IAS officer from Telangana, has been a trailblazer in the field of public service. Her tireless efforts towards the upliftment of the marginalized sections of society have earned her accolades and recognition, including the prestigious Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration. She has worked in various capacities, including as the Joint Collector of Hyderabad, and has made a significant impact in all her assignments.

Smitha Sabharwal:

Smitha Sabharwal, a 2001 batch IAS officer from Telangana, is known for her exceptional administrative skills and her unwavering commitment to public service. She has held various key positions in the government, including the Secretary of the Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens. She has been instrumental in the implementation of various government schemes and has been a driving force behind the successful implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which has helped farmers in the state immensely.

Aruna Sundararajan:

Aruna Sundararajan, a retired 1982 batch IAS officer, has had a distinguished career in the civil services. She has held several key positions in the government, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Her contributions to the field of e-governance have been instrumental in bringing about a digital revolution in India. She has also served as the Chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and has played a significant role in shaping the policies of the telecom sector.

Durga Shakti Nagpal:

Durga Shakti Nagpal, a 2009 batch IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, is known for her fearless and uncompromising stance against corruption and illegal sand mining. Her efforts to bring about transparency and accountability in the administration have earned her the respect and admiration of the people. She has also worked towards the empowerment of women and has been a vocal advocate of gender equality.

Shweta Agarwal:

Shweta Agarwal, a 2017 batch IAS officer from West bengal , has made a name for herself with her innovative and out-of-the-box thinking. She has been instrumental in the implementation of various government schemes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and has been a driving force behind the successful implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan, which has helped in water conservation in the state. Her work has earned her recognition and accolades, including the Chief Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Service.

Anu Kumari:

Anu Kumari, a 2009 batch IAS officer from Haryana, has proved that with hard work and determination, one can achieve anything. She secured the second rank in the prestigious Civil Services Examination in 2017, and her success has inspired many young women across the country to take up civil services as a career. She has worked in various capacities, including as the sub Collector of Thalassery, in kerala, and has made a significant impact in all her assignments.

Surabhi Gautam:

Surabhi Gautam, a 2016 batch IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh, has been a driving force behind several initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting rural development. She has worked tirelessly towards improving the living conditions of people in rural areas, and her efforts have resulted in significant improvements in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure. She has been instrumental in the implementation of various government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Pranjal Patil:

Pranjal Patil is a first visually impaired women IAS officer in India from 2017 batch,from Maharashtra. She has been an inspiration to millions of people across the country. Despite facing numerous challenges, she has never let her disability come in the way of her dreams. Her dedication and hard work have earned her recognition and accolades, including the NCPEDP- Mphasis Universal Design Award. She has been a vocal advocate of inclusivity and has been working towards creating a more accessible and inclusive society.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh:

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, a 2018 batch IAS officer from Madhya pradesh, has been an inspiration to many young women across the country. She secured the fifth rank in the Civil Services Examination in 2018, and her success has inspired many young women to take up civil services as a career. She has been working towards improving the living conditions of people in rural areas and has been instrumental in the implementation of various government schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Anna Rajam Malhotra:-

She is the first woman to become an IAS officer. Getting into civil services was not an easy for her because of the gender stereotypes. But she argued that she took the same training as men and hence eligible to become IAS officer. Eventually she got posted in Madras state. In her career she besides working under many ministries, she also helped Rajiv Gandhi in ASIAD Project. She was responsible for building India's first computerized port NAVASEVA in Mumbai. She was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 1989.

These ten inspiring women IAS officers have broken numerous barriers and paved the way for future generations of women in India. They have shown remarkable determination, resilience, and dedication in pursuing their dreams and serving the country. Their contributions to the field of public service have been instrumental in bringing about positive change in society. Ignite IAS Academy Hyderabad salutes these women and wishes them all the very best in their future endeavors.

