Top 10 leaders driving transformative change and paving the way for a brighter future in their respective industries

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 19: In an ever-evolving world, the driving force behind transformative change lies in the hands of visionary leaders who possess the courage, innovation, and foresight to reshape the landscape of their respective industries. These forward-thinking trailblazers act as beacons of inspiration, setting new standards and paving the way for a brighter future.

Vatsal Rajgor, CEO of Digimaze Marketing

Vatsal Rajgor, CEO of Digimaze Marketing, has built a leading performance marketing agency that helps businesses achieve their digital goals. With over 7 years of experience, he focuses on excellence, innovation, and collaboration. Leading a team of 100+ across multiple locations, he delivers high-quality services to Fortune 500 clients. He is honoured to be considered for the Impact 30 under 30 awards and is committed to driving continued success for Digimaze Marketing and its clients.

Himanshu Porwal, Founder of Highland Delights

Himanshu Porwal, Founder of Highland Delights. Himanshu's early experiences working with various non-governmental organisations taught him about the power of collective action and the potential of marginalised communities. He devoted his time and talents to working with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to help farmers and craftsmen improve their livelihoods. His unwavering efforts aided these FPOs in gaining better market access, fair prices, and general economic well-being. Himanshu's insight led him to understand that promoting delicious and nourishing cuisine served a dual purpose: it presented a promising economic opportunity while also safeguarding and honouring his homeland's rich cultural heritage. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to excellence, he pursued this endeavour with relentless passion.

Sudhir Shah, Director of Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Limited

Sudhir Shah is the Director of Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Limited and President of the Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers Association. He is a second-generation entrepreneur, and in his long journey, he has seen the rise of brands like Scoops, Cream Stone, Temptation and Lets Scoop, which has widespread operations in the country. Scoops also caters to more than 5000 odd clients across Modern Trade, General Trade, Quick Commerce and HORECA categories. Scoops cater to these clients through 36 distributors and a network of 12 Cold Storages across the country. The brands run by the company are known across the country for top-notch innovation and quality.

Madhav Jasapara, Founder of GujaratiTV.com

Madhav Jasapara is a dynamic serial entrepreneur, writer, and guide fueled by a relentless passion for innovation and growth. Madhav has left an indelible mark in the vast digital realm with his visionary ventures. As the mastermind behind GujaratiTV.com, he has revolutionized online Gujarati media, captivating audiences worldwide. With SmartInsightMedia.com, Madhav pioneers cutting-edge strategies to build online reputations, empowering businesses to flourish in the digital era. Unleashing his creative genius, Dzinestudio4u.com offers comprehensive design solutions, leaving design enthusiasts in awe. Recognized with esteemed President and World Icon Awards, Madhav remains grounded, inspiring dreamers and doers to reach for the stars.

Sandeep Dangi- Director at Buzzhub Consultancy Private Limited

With a rich Experience of 28 years and an enviable legacy of excellence in his field, Sandeep Dangi is considered a visionary leader in the field of Marketing and Branding. An Engineering and Management Postgraduate, he loves helping his clients to create and nurture Brands which stand out for their creativity and unique identity. His marketing insights are revered and sought after and have helped launch several successful offline and online campaigns for clients. Sandeep is an avid blogger and Amazon bestseller author. He also loves to devote his spare time towards philanthropic and social welfare activities.

Abhinath Shinde, Founder & Chairman of The Venkatesh Group

Abhinath Shinde, Founder & Chairman of The Venkatesh Group, transformed the lives of the unbanked and underbanked communities through entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. His inspiring journey began in a village in Ahmednagar, where he faced various challenges but ultimately turned them into opportunities for success. Under Abhinath's leadership, The Venkatesh Group revolutionized sectors like agriculture, education, banking, finance, payments, infrastructure, and technology. By generating employment and fostering economic growth, the group became a catalyst for progress. Abhinath's journey and The Venkatesh Group's impact inspire countless individuals who aspire to make a difference in their communities.

Ajay Kisshan Raj HD, CEO of Mad Over Design

Ajay Kisshan Raj HD, CEO of Mad Over Design, spearheads a creative revolution in India's youth. Breaking the mould of traditional career paths, he unleashes the power of right-brain dominance, offering diverse design entrance preparation like NATA NID NIFT & UCEED (IIT) to get into careers like Product Design, Transportation Design, Graphic Design, Animation Design, and UI/UX Design. With 15 years of industry and teaching expertise, Ajay emphasizes the essential role of design in the modern era, nurturing critical and innovative thinking. Mad Over Design's residential two-year program, led by a global team of seasoned designers, empowers students to pursue their creative dreams.

Dr Indu Kumari, Founder of AISHH

Dr Indu Kumari embarked on a remarkable journey, leaving her Jharkhand hometown to establish her (own) dermatology practice in Delhi. She (earned three specialized gold medals from MD College and extensive experience from BHU & AIIMS.) (She is one of few Dermatologists in India to provide Dermatopathology, Aesthetic and Hair Transplant services at AISHH.) Her passion for helping others drove her to offer free consultations every Sunday. Her journey inspires young women and men to take that leap of faith, pursue their dreams, and work tirelessly to achieve their goals. In addition to her practice, She founded AISHH, a cutting-edge skincare line empowering individuals and delivering satisfactory results, bringing self-confidence that gets reflected to the world.

Sidharth Handa, Founder of Invest India Platform

Sidharth Handa is a visionary leader who has spent 25 years making significant contributions to the stockbroking industry in India. Having gained extensive expertise and knowledge in the field, Sidharth Handa recognised the untapped potential of the Indian stock market for global non-resident Indians (NRIs). Motivated to bridge the gap and provide opportunities for NRIs to invest in India, Sidharth launched the groundbreaking Invest India platform. This innovative platform serves as a gateway, empowering NRIs worldwide to participate in the Indian stock market, facilitating investment & fostering economic growth. Sidharth's leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have transformed the financial landscape.

Aditya Prakash, Founder of OCIO Tours Private Limited

Aditya Prakash, an IT professional, ventured into the travel business in 2013 due to his passion for exploring new places. He established OCIO, meaning "leisure time," intending to make it a global brand. Initially focusing on covering all locations in India, Aditya expanded OCIO's presence to more than 10 states in India by 2023. He also acquired a travel company in the USA, with the transaction set to begin in September 2023. OCIO has started the establishment process in Dubai and Mauritius and plans to become one of the top global players in the travel industry within the next three years. By incorporating technology, prioritizing sustainability, and understanding customer needs, OCIO aims to create a successful and impactful business in the ever-evolving world of travel.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor