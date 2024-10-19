Top 10 Must-Read Authors to Dive into Before 2024 Ends

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 19: As we approach the end of 2024, literary enthusiasts and casual readers alike are eager to discover the voices that have shaped the year's literary landscape. This article highlights ten exceptional authors whose works have captivated audiences, sparked conversations, and pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Whether you're looking for a gripping narrative, a profound exploration of society, or a fresh take on personal growth, these ten authors and their remarkable books are must-reads to round out your reading list this year.

Robin Sharma, Book: The Wealth Money Can't Buy

This book by the international bestselling author Robin Sharma is a transformative guide that redefines what it means to be truly wealthy. Sharma, a renowned personal growth expert, presents a compelling philosophy that emphasises the importance of fulfilment beyond material wealth. Through his innovative 8 Forms of Wealth model, he encourages readers to pursue a richer life filled with authenticity, joy, and meaningful connections. The book is packed with practical insights and strategies, such as mastering the art of creating perfect moments and recognising the impact of personal relationships on happiness.

Author V.S.Sury, Book: Impossible Tales

V.S. Sury, a Karnataka-born electrical engineer who graduated in 1967, discovered his passion for writing post-retirement. Now approaching 80 and residing in Kolar, Sury leads a reclusive life filled with reading and reflection. His literary journey began in 2010 with the publication of Jestus, followed by its sequel Jestus on Rampage, and the non-fiction work Parallels. His short story collection, Impossible Tales, earned multiple awards from Outstanding Creator.com. His latest work, FENTOSCIENCE, won the Sahitya Sparsh Award in 2024, further cementing his reputation as a thoughtful and creative author.

Author Vishal Bhanti, Book: Be Your Own Stress Buster

Vishal Bhanti, an information security expert, motivational speaker, and author, offers practical wisdom and insights in his book Be Your Own Stress Buster. With a degree from BIET Jhansi and an executive leadership certification from IIM Lucknow, Vishal combines his technical expertise with a deep understanding of human psychology. Inspired by the stress and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, his book presents a comprehensive stress management framework. Through the "Stress Buster Framework" and the "RRR rules," he addresses modern stressors like technology, social media, and workplace pressures, guiding readers toward balanced, purposeful living.

Author Kamal H. Muhamed

Kamal H. Muhamed, born on September 8, 1964, in Kannur, is an artistic thinker and marketing enthusiast known for his resilience. Raised in a modest family, he pursued his vision of becoming a Human Rights activist and social worker, leaving school early to become self-reliant. Starting as a Sales Trainee at 21, he built a career across the Gulf and Middle East, overcoming challenges, including surviving Yemen's war.

Kamal played a key role in OPERATION RAHAT's mass evacuation in 2015. Now focused on humanitarian work, his autobiography, Daring Prince Truth Revealed, was nominated for the 2025 Sahitya Sparsh Awards.

His advice to young entrepreneurs: embrace risk, learn, and never quit.

Dhananajaya Singh, Book: SIR P-A Hundred Years On

The book offers a compelling and nuanced exploration of Sir Pratap Singh, a multifaceted figure in Indian history. Through a blend of personal reflection and historical analysis, Singh vividly portrays his great-great-grandfather as a soldier, statesman, and social reformer who navigated the complexities of colonial India with remarkable insight and foresight. Drawing from family archives, the narrative sheds light on a period often overlooked, highlighting the intricate relationship between India's princes and the British Raj. It's a must-read for those interested in the rich tapestry of India's past.

Top of FormDileep Kumar Pandiya, Book: The Future of Sales with Technology for B2B SuccessBottom of Form

This book offers a compelling exploration of how technological advancements are revolutionizing the B2B sales landscape. Pandiya skillfully illustrates the shift from traditional sales methods to a more efficient, data-driven approach, emphasizing the critical role of tools like CRM systems, AI, and automation. Through engaging case studies, he provides actionable insights that empower sales professionals to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing environment. This book is a must-read for anyone looking to stay competitive in the modern B2B marketplace.Top of Form

Sudipto Sardar, Book: The Quantum Physics of Love - Mischief Management

"The Quantum Physics of Love - Mischief Management" by Sudipto Sardar is a thought-provoking exploration that masterfully intertwines science, spirituality, and philosophy. Sardar's interdisciplinary approach invites readers to reflect on the scientific principles underpinning spiritual practices, providing a unique lens through which to understand personal growth. The book has been published by India's leading book publisher Astitva Prakashan(https://astitvaprakashan.com/). His narrative not only sheds light on future technologies but also emphasizes the profound interconnectedness of various disciplines, encouraging a holistic perspective on life.

Author Santhoshini de Zoysa, Book: My Thoughts

Santhoshini de Zoysa, known as Santhosh, hails from Colombo and has a passion for exploring her creative side. True to her name, Santhosh finds fulfillment in sharing her artistic expressions with the world, valuing recognition as a bonus. Her motto is to stay pragmatic rather than face unnecessary struggles. Her book, My Thoughts, is a collection of aphorisms and poems addressing the challenges of living in an insincere world. Each message is illustrated by children under her guidance, bringing variety and vibrancy to the work. The book is designed to inspire readers and offer wisdom for navigating life's complexities.

Bhuman Vyas, Book: The Art of Securing PII Data

"The Art of Securing PII Data" by Bhuman Vyas is an essential guide for anyone concerned about the rising threats of identity theft and data breaches. Vyas expertly navigates the complex landscape of data security, offering practical strategies and insights that empower individuals and organizations to protect their sensitive information. His emphasis on the intersection of cybersecurity and ethical considerations highlights his commitment to responsible practices in an increasingly digital world. This comprehensive manual is not only informative but also actionable, making it a vital resource for anyone looking to enhance their data protection efforts.

Dr. Arabinda Kumar Sethy

Dr. Arabinda Kumar Sethy is a distinguished veterinarian with a Master's degree in Parasitology from Odisha University of Agriculture Technology, Bhubaneswar. He has been honored as the "Best Veterinary Doctor" at the state level on World Veterinary Day by the Government of Odisha. With 24 years of experience in canine practice and the management of both large and small animals across diverse regions of Odisha, he currently serves as the Deputy Director of the Livestock Inspector's Training Center in Balangir. Dr. Sethy also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and has experience in teaching Paravets, reflecting his commitment to veterinary education and animal welfare.

