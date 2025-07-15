PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: Ethnic wear in India is not simply attire. It is a tapestry of stories, philosophies, and craftsmanship that trace centuries of tradition. In a time where mass production often overshadows meaning, certain brands continue to honor the roots of Indian dressing while pushing the boundaries of design. Others simply ride the cultural wave without offering anything deeper than fabric and flair.

This is not a watered-down roundup. This is a discerning take on who is truly shaping Indian ethnic fashion. We have cut through the fluff to spotlight the top 10 ethnic wear brands in India, ranked by cultural relevance, design innovation, quality and style quotient.

1. Kalpraag

Kalpraag has swiftly carved a throne for itself in the world of men's ethnic fashion, effortlessly fusing traditional Indian sensibilities with contemporary finesse. It doesn't follow trends, it authors them. Within a remarkably short span, the brand has captivated the market with its bold design language, immaculate tailoring and a distinct sense of refined masculinity that's both rooted and refreshingly current.

From resplendent kurtas to finely structured Nehru jackets, from experimental yet riveting sherwanis to enchanting jodhpuris, Kalpraag offers a meticulously curated wardrobe for the modern Indian man. Each garment exudes a quiet opulence - rich in detail, yet never ostentatious. The craftsmanship is uncompromising, with precision cuts, graceful drapes and fabric choices that feel indulgent on the skin. In an industry often saturated with excess, Kalpraag offers eccentric elegance.

2. Biba

Biba has become a mainstay in Indian wardrobes for good reason. It delivers ethnic fashionthat is accessible, presentable, and delightfully versatile. You can walk into a Biba store and find a complete look for a wedding function, a casual Friday at work, or even a festive day at college. It does not claim to be high couture. Instead, it champions everyday wearability while still embracing celebratory prints, flowing forms, and modest charm.

The strength of Biba lies in its ability to cater to a wide demographic without losing a distinctly Indian essence. While it may not dazzle the fashion purist, Biba delivers what the modern Indian woman often seeks.

3. Manyavar

Manyavar has become synonymous with wedding wear for Indian men. It has almost monopolized the market when it comes to sherwanis, bandhgalas, and celebratory ethnic menswear. Manyavar thrives because it understands the emotional weight carried by wedding attire in Indian culture. It gives grooms the theatricality they crave without making them feel overwhelmed. The fit, the fabric, the finish, everything is engineered to make you look like you belong on a throne.

The design language is rich, occasionally bordering on flamboyant, but always rooted in tradition. The embroidery is ornate and unapologetically decorative.

4. Kalki

Kalki is the brand for women who do not believe in subtlety. It offers a dizzying array of ethnic wear that is high on embellishment and louder than your average sangeet playlist. From embroidered lehengas dripping with sequins to dramatically flared gowns masquerading as ethnic wear, Kalki is the fashion equivalent of a grand stage performance. It does not whisper elegance. It shouts glamour with every crystal-studded panel.

What sets Kalki apart is its intuitive grasp of what Indian millennials want to wear when the flashbulbs go off. It is a brand built for Instagram, for bridesmaids who want their moments, for cocktail nights where traditional aesthetics meet modern fantasy. It is not always refined, but it is reliably dramatic.

5. Fab India

Fab India is not fashion. It is culture, commerce, and community stitched together. The brand's core strength lies in its devotion to Indian handicrafts. Every piece you find at Fab India feels grounded, as though it carries the soul of a village woven into its fibers. You do not buy a kurta here for trends. You buy it for the hand-spun cotton, the natural dyes, and the whisper of the artisan who made it.

It offers quiet dignity, ethical choices, and heritage you can wear to work, to brunch, or to a Diwali gathering. It is the thinking person's ethnic brand.

6. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra does not design garments. He curates visual conversations. Each collection is layered with stories from rural India, told through needlework so intricate, it feels alive. What makes Mishra stand apart is his ability to bridge two worlds: the hyper-local traditions of Indian craftsmanship and the refined theatricality of international haute couture.

These pieces are not garments to be worn casually. They are statements, collectibles, museum-worthy in some cases. While his work is revered by critics and fashion connoisseurs, it is not for the average consumer.

7. Shantanu & Nikhil

Shantanu & Nikhil do not dress the traditionalist. They dress the reformist. Their aesthetic combines historical Indian silhouettes with razor-sharp tailoring and modern silhouettes. There is a persistent sense of drama in their designs. From military-inspired jackets to draped dhotis that resemble runway-ready armor, their pieces embody resistance as much as reverence.

The brand has built a cult following among urban professionals, grooms looking for non-standard wedding attire, and women who want edge in their drapes. They believe in reinterpretation, and they do it with surgical precision.

8. Global Desi

Global Desi is for the dreamers and wanderers. It speaks to the girl who travels with a journal in her tote bag and jhumkas in her pocket. The brand blends desi prints with relaxed western cuts to create Indo-fusion that feels effortless and expressive. Tunics, flared pants, boho dresses with tribal printsthese are not outfits for ceremonies but for everyday self-expression.

It may not offer deep heritage, but Global Desi offers freedom. The silhouettes are flowy and the styling is always spirited. It is the perfect wardrobe companion for college students, young professionals, and anyone who wants to stay rooted without losing their edge.

9. Anushree Reddy

Anushree Reddy's designs are the embodiment of soft luxury. Her lehengas often feature delicate florals, soothing pastels, and embroidery that feels as light as air. There is a distinctly bridal tone to her work, but it never crosses into garish territory. Instead, it feels like a whispered poem stitched into fabric.

She leans heavily into femininity, and her creations are built for sunlit weddings, outdoor festivities, and moments that demand grace over grandeur. Her pieces have an old-world charm with a modern sensibility, making them perfect for brides who want to feel beautiful without being buried under their outfit. Anushree Reddy makes dreamwear, not drama.

10. Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar is the original authority in Indian fashion. Long before fashion weeks and Instagram boutiques, she was reviving ancient techniques and translating them into modern form. With deep roots in India's textile heritage, her work has always showcased craftsmanship with purpose. From traditional block prints to handloom saris, her collections have depth and dignity.

In recent years, the brand has attempted to evolve with new lines that speak to younger audiences, but its strength remains in its archive-inspired pieces. When you wear Ritu Kumar, you are wearing history tailored for the present. The designs may sometimes feel more conservative compared to newer labels, but the quality and authenticity remain unparalleled.

Ethnic fashion in India is no longer just "festive wear." It's personal and powerful. While many brands serve tradition with a side of glamour, only a few elevate it into an experience of presence, confidence and clarity. So the next time you reach for something ethnic, don't just pick what's trending. Pick what transforms you.

