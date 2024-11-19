VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 19: Celebrating the extraordinary Top 10 Rising Personalities of India whose dedication and accomplishments are lighting the way for future generations. CeIfix International proudly recognizes your exceptional journey and the inspiration you bring to countless others. Your rise is just the beginning!

1. Jemima Joy - Jemima Joy, a trailblazer in Artificial Intelligence, serves as the Director of AI at ProV International, where she drives transformative innovation in digital strategy and AI integration. Recognized as the "Women Director of the Year 2024" by the Women Leadership Forum and listed among the "Top 50 Legendary Women" in Diva Planet Magazine, Jemima's impact is widely celebrated. Her expertise spans across generative AI, machine learning, and cognitive automation, advancing AI applications in diverse industries. Jemima's visionary approach and technical acumen continue to set new standards in AI leadership, positioning her as an influential figure in the global tech landscape.

2. Nazali Shaikh - Nazali Shaikh is a visionary global entrepreneur who has built a robust business presence with operations across India, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the UAE. She leads business functions and investments in a wide spectrum of companies, from established enterprises to emerging startups, driving innovation and growth. Beyond expansion, her mission is to reshape the financial landscape through strategic investment opportunities and pioneering financial technology solutions. With a focus on empowering clients to build solid financial foundations, Nazali's firm is a trusted partner in global investment and financial management, advancing best practices in financial planning and entrepreneurship worldwide.

3. Ruchi Natekar - Ruchi Natekar, Assistant Vice President of PMO at Runwal Group in Mumbai, is a seasoned project management leader with over 25 years of experience in the real estate sector. A certified PMP and Fellow member of the Institution of Engineers, she holds a civil engineering degree and an MBA, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Project Management. Known for her strategic approach to high-rise construction, she has received accolades such as the Best Women Leader Award-2023. Her expertise includes transforming business models, enhancing process efficiencies, and mentoring the next generation of project managers, reflecting her passion for leadership and innovation.

4. Prof. Dr. M. Wali - Prof. Dr. M. Wali, a Padma Shri awardee and esteemed physician, has an illustrious career in medicine, currently serving as a senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. A graduate of GSVM Medical College with an MD in Medicine, he is recognized as one of Kanpur University's best alumunus. Dr. Wali has authored 124 journal papers and over 20 medical textbooks. His dedication to patient care includes years as the personal physician to three Indian Presidents. Honored with prestigious fellowships and lifetime achievement awards, he is a respected researcher, teacher, and advocate for Ayurveda and tobacco harm reduction.He is a fellow of WHO and American College of Cardiology.

5. Dr. Satyabrata Jena - Dr. Satyabrata Jena (PT) is a distinguished neuro-physiotherapist and Head of Physiotherapy at Jaiprakash Multi-Speciality Hospital, with over 12 years dedicated to neurological rehabilitation. Having successfully treated more than 5,000 stroke and post-operative neuro patients, he also oversees a network of clinics across eastern India, including HEALING ORBITS, HEALTH SOLUTIONS, and REHABLAB. As Chairperson of the Neuro Rehabilitation Working Committee at AOMPT, he leads advancements in physiotherapy education. Dr. Jena's expertise in Matrix Rhythm Therapy enables him to provide cutting-edge, cellular-level rehabilitation, reflecting his commitment to restoring function and improving patient independence through innovative care.

6. Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar - Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar is an esteemed innovator in technology, recognized for his groundbreaking work in nano-fiber-based masks designed for enhanced COVID-19 protection. His patented nano-range masks, approved by the Government of India's Patent Office in 2023-24, excel in virus filtration while also reducing inhalation of harmful gases. These masks are highly valuable for workers in chemical, pharmaceutical, and underground mining industries. Driven by a commitment to public health and safety, Dr. Kumar is currently advancing his research with an improved version of these masks, exemplifying his dedication to innovation and occupational safety through cutting-edge technology.

7. Dr. Venugopal Reddy - Dr. Venugopal Reddy Iragamreddy, MBBS,DCH,MD,MRCPCH,DSc,FRACP, FRCPCH, MBA, PhD. He is a Medical Director and Consultant Pediatrician at Ovum Women and Child Hospital in Bangalore, India, boasts a distinguished career underpinned by extensive education. Holding an MBBS from Kurnool Medical College and advanced pediatric credentials from the UK and Australia, he is an esteemed member of several professional societies. Dr. Reddy is deeply committed to community service, conducting free health camps for underprivileged children and championing preventive pediatrics. His significant contributions have earned him awards like the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Healthcare Award, and he has published over 60 articles and 10 books in pediatric research.

8. Kavita Sony - Kavita Sony is a dynamic psychologist, social advocate, and creative spirit, whose life is a vibrant blend of passion, purpose, and play. Daughter of the esteemed Manikchand Soni, Her husband work on a senior position and also she mother of two young (adults) boys she's not only a skilled mental health professional but also an inspiring figure in her community. Kavita empowers her clients to embrace resilience, guiding them to find solutions from within. Her commitment extends to social service, where she actively promotes mental health and well-being. Beyond her professional role, she is a singer, poet & sport women bringing joy and creativity into every moment, supported by her loving family and close-knit community.

9. Dr. Abhijeet Kumar - Dr. Abhijeet Kumar Shrivastava is the visionary Founder Director of Abhinnovation Technologies Pvt Ltd and Tech Q Labs LLP. With a focus on transforming online examination management, he leads innovative IT solutions and operational strategies, shaping both on-site and online exam experiences for academic institutions. An award-winning entrepreneur, Dr. Shrivastava holds an honorary Ph.D. in IT Management and Social Services, reflecting his commitment to societal development. Beyond his corporate impact, he is an active philanthropist, involved in initiatives like Roti Bank and the Kayastha Parivar organization, underscoring his dedication to both technological progress and community welfare.

10. Jairam Chawla - Exceptional service is the cornerstone of spiritual growth, fostering connections and enriching our journey toward inner wisdom. It transcends mere acts of kindness, drawing on empathy, love, and a profound commitment to the well-being of others. This path of service reflects our spiritual progress, turning abstract ideals into real-world impact. Through giving, we gain self-awareness, grow in resilience, and find joy that material rewards cannot provide. Each act of kindness, however small, creates ripples of positivity, strengthening communities and inspiring others. As we embrace service, we embark on a journey that not only transforms others but elevates our own spiritual path.

Celfix International stands as a beacon of recognition, honoring individual's who have significantly shaped the landscape of education and business sectors through their dedication, innovation, and commitment to outcome-based learning. Celfix International has rapidly gained prominence as a leading organizer of National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies across various sectors, including Healthcare, NGOs, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, and Education.

At the heart of Celfix International's mission lies the recognition of diligent individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields. In the realm of education and business sectors, Celfix International shines a spotlight on all the individuals who have gone above and beyond in imparting knowledge and fostering growth among the society. By blending expertise with outcome-based learning strategies, they have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of countless individuals.

The ethos of Celfix International is anchored in a commitment to excellence and innovation. Certified by MSME and also registered under MCA ( Ministry Corporate of Affairs ), the company upholds rigorous standards of quality and professionalism in all its endeavours. Furthermore, Celfix International has earned recognition from the Scholar's Book of World Records, a testament to its dedication to achieving remarkable feats in the realm of event organization.

A cornerstone of Celfix International operations is its dedication to organizing International Conference & Award Shows. These events serve as platforms for industry leaders, experts, and innovators to come together, share knowledge, and celebrate achievements. By fostering dialogue and collaboration on a global scale, Celfix International contributes to the advancement of various sectors, including education and business.

One of the key strengths of Celfix International lies in its ability to create impactful and memorable experiences for its participants. Whether through thought-provoking keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, or prestigious award ceremonies, Celfix International ensures that each event leaves a lasting impression on attendees. By curating engaging and insightful content, the company enriches the learning experience and inspires individuals to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

The company's website, www.celfix.in, serves as a central hub for its activities and initiatives. Here, visitors can access information about upcoming events, browse through past conferences and award ceremonies, and learn more about the company's vision and values. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive content, the website reflects Celfix International's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and innovation.

In addition to its focus on education, Celfix International is also renowned for its contributions to various other sectors, including healthcare, NGOs, manufacturing, and entertainment. Through its diverse portfolio of events and initiatives, the company strives to address key challenges, foster collaboration, and drive positive change in society.

At the core of Celfix International's success are the dedicated individuals who form its team. From event planners and coordinators to marketing professionals and technical experts, each member plays a vital role in bringing the company's vision to life. With their passion, creativity, and expertise, they ensure that every event organized by Celfix International is a resounding success. Looking ahead, Celfix International remains committed to its mission of celebrating excellence, fostering innovation, and driving positive change. Through its continued efforts to organize impactful events and initiatives, the company aims to inspire individuals, empower communities, and shape a brighter future for generations to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor