Top 25% achieved avg. CTC of Rs43 LPA: Masters' Union Placement Report '24

New Delhi [India], December 11: Gurugram-based Masters' Union, the new-age business school released their audited Careers Report for their PGP (MBA) cohort of 2024. The average package for the 16-month full-time Post Graduate Programme (PGP) stands at Rs28.52 LPA. The placement report is audited by Brickwork Analytics, the rating and auditing agency that audits IIM Ahmedabad's placement report.

* Highest package stands at Rs61.80 LPA; student salaries post MBA jump by up to 10X

* 15% students chose entrepreneurship and raised USD 700,000 in venture capital before graduation

* 5 offers were released by leading venture firms including Innoven Capital, Kae Capital, Good Capital and Palaash Ventures

* 10 international placements at companies like Talabat and Landmark Group

* 12% offers for Founders' Office roles, 30% for Consulting and 16% for Product Management

148 companies participated in this year's placement drive, offering roles across key sectors such as consulting, technology, finance, and startups. Top earners received packages up to Rs61.8 LPA, with the top 25% of students securing an impressive average package of Rs43.79 LPA, while the lowest 25% received Rs19.30 LPA. Students saw a substantial jump of 3.03X on average in salaries post-MBA, with some witnessing their salaries multiply by as much as 10X.

As part of the placement process, students received a broad spectrum of opportunities including strategy consulting, investment banking, technology management, and venture capital analysis. Some of the leading venture capital firms in India made a beeline to hire the Masters' Union cohort this year, with prominent names like Kae Capital, Good Capital, Innoven Capital, and Palaash Ventures extending offers to the students. The cohort also secured 10 international placements from well-known global companies like Talabat and Landmark Group, a remarkable achievement considering the modest cohort size of just 200 students. A notable 12% of the offers were for prestigious roles such as Chief of Staff or Founders' Office positions, 30% in strategy and 16% in product management, highlighting the trust placed in Masters' Union graduates for leadership roles early in their careers.

Leading consulting firms such as BCG, Kearney, and Bain & Company, along with tech giants like Microsoft and Cisco, continued to hire from the institute this year as well. The institute also witnessed participation from AI companies, including inspeq.ai and kore.ai, which recruited for roles in product management. Quick commerce giants such as Blinkit, Zepto and Flipkart made 28 offers to Masters' Union students along with offers from top startups like Zerodha, CRED, Wakefit and Razorpay.

Entrepreneurship:

The cohort of 2024 evinced a strong entrepreneurial drive with 15% of the students launching their ventures, up from 5% in previous years. This uptick in entrepreneurship was supported by Masters' Union's Venture Initiation Program (VIP), which provided resources and guidance for turning innovative ideas into successful businesses. Startups founded by the cohort like Seeds AI and PlaySuper attracted seed-stage investment to the tune of USD 700,000 from top venture capital firms, including Campus Fund and 100X.VC, underlining the robust entrepreneurial ecosystem at Masters' Union.

Manoj Kohli, Chairman, Board of Governors (Masters' Union), said, "I am immensely proud of our 2024 cohort at Masters' Union that have managed to bag leadership and strategy roles at some of the world's most coveted companies, despite the slow market. They have showcased remarkable resilience and adaptability, with 15% choosing entrepreneurship, four raising $200K in VC funds before graduating, and some even pitching at Shark Tank. This cohort's success is a testament to their determination and innovative spirit, and I am confident they will continue to make meaningful contributions to India's growth story."

Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters' Union, said, "This year's remarkable success at Masters' Union, despite the exceptionally tough hiring market, is a direct result of our commitment to real-world learning. Our curriculum encourages students to dive deep, move beyond theoretical knowledge, and engage directly with complex, practical problems. By connecting students with top industry practitioners and integrating hands-on experiences, we prepare them for accelerated career paths in some of the world's leading organisations including Bain & Company, Cisco, and Microsoft. Our curriculum's effectiveness is evident as our students secure both competitive placements and venture capital, proving that they are well-equipped to make significant professional impacts worldwide."

Mahak Garg, Director, PGP, Masters' Union, said, "My hope for the cohort is that your experience at Masters' Union has not just prepared you for your first post-MBA role; but rather for lifelong skills to adapt and thrive. For those who are building, I am glad that you have found a community of like minded focused entrepreneurs who will continue to uplift each other through the highs and lows. The wide range of recruiters also demonstrates the effort of the careers team in providing personalized, innovative, and actionable career support to our diverse community."

To download the full report, click here

For more information about Masters' Union and its entrepreneurial programs, please visit mastersunion.org

About Masters' Union :

Masters' Union is a premium business school based in the business district of Gurgaon. It was founded in 2020 with the philosophy of hands-on learning where students learn business by running a business. The leadership behind Masters' Union consists of graduates from Stanford, Wharton, and IITs and IIMs. Unlike traditional B-schools, the faculty at Masters' Union comprises MDs, CEOs and CXOs from companies such as Amazon, Apple, IBM, McKinsey and KPMG. Additionally, the Institute also brings in faculty from the world's top-ranked universities such as Oxford & Harvard.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577501/Masters_Union_Careers_Report.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2577613/Masters_Union_Logo.jpg

