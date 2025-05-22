Top 5 Destinations for Exploring in India and Foreign: Etripto's Picks

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: "Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer." A recent survey indicates that more than 70% of Indians take leisure trips annually. Places such as Kashmir and Kerala, and the Andaman within India, and international favourite spots such as Bali, Dubai and Switzerland have become hotbeds for all categories of travellers. Now, travelling has become a necessity for many, as we have snow-capped mountains and sun-kissed beaches.

That's where Etripto.in comes into action in making your dreams of travelling come true. They provide easy, inexpensive, and adjustable travel packages, whether you are after a romantic holiday, an exciting family vacation or a solo trip.

Pack Your Bags! 2025's Must-Visit Travel Spots Revealed

Travel lovers are preparing for incomparable trips to the world's most famous destinations as 2025 dawns. Whether you're looking for adventure, luxury, or cultural experiences, the best travel destinations of the year have something for everyone. From the calm backwaters located near Kerala to the breathtakingly beautiful beaches of the Maldives, travel starts here for an extraordinary year of travel!

Domestic Destinations For You

Kashmir - A Paradise on Earth

Kashmir's breathtaking beauty continues to mesmerise tourists from across the world. Dal Lake in Srinagar-smoky waters, colourful shikaras and houseboats-is iconic. Also filled with winter lovers who come to Gulmarg to go skiing and ride the largest cable car in the world, Pahalgam has lush meadows and serene valleys to walk in.

Kerala - Cruise the Backwaters and Embrace Nature

Kerala, which is well known as "God's Own Country", is the best destination for travellers who are looking for nature and relaxation. Visually, a peaceful escape in a houseboat ride through palm-fringed Alleppey backwaters or the nature lovers and honeymooners will find themselves attracted to tea plantations at Munnar, or the Eravikulam National Park. Thekkady's Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary and Kerala's Ayurveda are a complete wellness retreat.

Shimla - A Classic Hill Station with Colonial Charm

Shimla, the 'Queen of Hills', is still amongst the most favourite summer getaways for Indians. Tourists crowd on Mall Road for shopping and views, and a tour of Jakhoo Temple and Kufri for adventure and snow. The historic Kalka-Shimla toy train, now a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a nostalgic journey through scenic mountain terrain.

Andaman - Islands of Sun and Sea

The Andaman Islands are ideal for beach lovers and admirers of water sports. One of the finest beaches of Asia, Havelock Island's Radhanagar Beach is perfect for sunset watchers. Scuba diving and snorkelling offer unforgettable experiences in the coral-rich waters. The historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair is a reminder of India's freedom struggle and a must-visit.

Darjeeling - Tea Gardens and Toy Trains

Darjeeling provides outstanding views of Mount Kanchenjunga and is still famous for its tea. Another UNESCO site, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train, provides travellers with a beautiful view of the mountains on a train ride. Tiger Hill sunrise, Batasia Loop and Happy Valley Tea Estate tour make this a complete Himalayan getaway.

Sikkim - A Himalayan Gem of Peace and Culture

Sikkim's charm lies in its peaceful environment and majestic landscapes. Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass and Rumtek Monastery head the list for those in search of beauty as well as spirituality. The attraction of Gangtok's cable car and MG Marg market contributes towards the modern appeal of this follow-up state.

Himachal Pradesh - The Adventure Capital

Himachal Pradesh has a lot of surprises, from the snowfields of Kufri to the spiritual serenity in Dharamshala. Travellers enjoy visiting Spiti Valley's old monasteries and enjoying Khajjiar, which is labelled the "Mini Switzerland of India This state is perfect for thrill seekers with paragliding in Bir Billing & trekking in the Great Himalayan National Park.

Kullu-Manali - Romance, Snow, and Scenic Drives

Kullu-Manali is a journey on the recommended road for adventure lovers and couples. Tourists have an opportunity to ski in Solang Valley, take a trip through the snow-covered Rohtang Pass, and visit the Hadimba Devi Temple. Manikaran is famous for hot springs, and religious sites all give that spiritual touch to this high-altitude destination.

International Destinations Loved by Indian Travellers

Thailand - Culture, Coastlines, and Cuisine

Thailand's mix of exotic beaches, vibrant nightlife, and ancient temples draws millions of visitors. In Bangkok, tourists will go to the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, while in Phuket, island hopping tours to the Phi Phi Islands are offered. Pattaya's Coral Island and Chiang Mai's elephant camps complete the family scene in Thailand.

Bali - Temples, Rice Terraces, and Spiritual Escapes

Bali is famous for its beautiful culture and spiritual energy. Rice fields, monkey forest, and yoga retreats are things that Travellers can find in Ubud. Tanah Lot and Uluwatu temples are fabulous sunset resorts, whereas Kuta and Seminyak beaches are the best surfing/nightspot.

Maldives - A Dream in Blue

The Maldives is a synonym for luxury. Pristine overwater villas, crystal lagoons, and colourful corals make this paradise suitable for honeymooners and more, whether via snorkelling or diving. The majority of the resorts provide marina facilities, private beaches, romantic sunset cruises, and underwater dining, which all make it one of the most aspirational travel destinations in the world.

Switzerland - The Alpine Wonderland

Switzerland's snow-covered peaks and pretty towns make it a tourist destination throughout the year. Interlaken is a centre of adventure sports, but there is a fairytale in Lucerne with the Chapel Bridge and Lake Lucerne. Zermatt's Matterhorn and the scenic Glacier Express train ride are unforgettable highlights.

Dubai - City of Innovation and Luxury

Dubai is a favourite for leisure and business travellers. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dancing Fountains shows are icons. This city is a futuristic playground with desert safaris with cultural shows, luxury, where you can shop with all your heart's content and with breathtaking artificial wonders like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Paris - Romance, Art, and Architecture

Paris, the City of Light, offers timeless beauty and elegance. The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre museum and Notre-Dame Cathedral are our must-visit. Tourists love to take river cruises on the Seine and promenade at Montmartre. Paris is also heaven for those who love food & fashion.

London - A Perfect Blend of Heritage and Modernity

London is still captivated by its heritage and worldwide reputation. The Tower of London, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace are among the top 3 attractions. Featuring stunning city perspectives, the London Eye, as well as Oxford Street, West End theatres, and top-class museums, make the capital rather irresistible.

