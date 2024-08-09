Top Crew Aviation: Opens a new branch in New Delhi, aiming to redefine aviation training.

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 9: There are tons of businesses and platforms across the world that were established solely by entrepreneurs to gain personal goals. However, many businesses and brands have stood apart for reasons more than one. One primary reason is the founders' genuine aim to add more value to people's lives. The aviation industry has seen considerable advancements with new institutes over the years, but one name that has remained quite ahead of the trends is Top Crew Aviation (TCA), which today is considered one of India's leading aviation training schools.

In a recent development, Top Crew Aviation announced the grand opening of its new branch in New Delhi. The inaugural event was graced by esteemed guests, including Chief Guest General VK Singh, BJP Senior leader Sanjay Vinayak Joshi, and Kirit Solanki. Other renowned businessmen from the aviation world, coming from across the UAE, Sri Lanka, and Andhra Pradesh, along with DGCA medical doctors, among other dignitaries, also graced the event.

Founded by Capt. P. Kumar in 2014, Top Crew Aviation in the past decade has only gone ahead in pushing boundaries in the industry, excelling in providing the best aviation training in India, including courses such as Pilot Training, Cabin Crew Training, Airport Ground Staff Training, and Hospitality Management Training. The founder has created a legacy of excellence with Top Crew Aviation in the aviation training industry, thriving off of his 16 years of experience and expertise and paving the way for a global network spanning India, Europe, the US, and South Africa.

The newly inaugurated New Delhi branch of Top Crew Aviation is all set to offer aspirers in the aviation world a comprehensive range of services such as DGCA CPL Ground Classes, CPL Flight Training, and Cabin Crew Training, catering to the diverse needs of students. So far, the academy has guided over 7,500 students, enrolled 1400+ students, and helped in 850+ placements. The academy also boasts 100+ professionals to mentor and guide students and has already received massive recognition and 11+ awards for its excellence in the industry.

Speaking about the new branch launch in New Delhi, Capt. P. Kumar says that students will benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, up-to-date study resources and materials, and highly qualified and experienced instructors. Top Crew Aviation is also known for providing lifetime career guidance, scholarships worth up to 10 lakhs, 100% placement assistance, and comfortable hostel accommodations for enhanced student learning experiences.

Addressing the new branch launch, General VK Singh emphasized the crucial role aviation plays in India's economic growth and underscored the value of skilled professionals in the industry. On the other hand, Sanjay Vinayak Joshi and Kirit Solanki praised the academy for staying determined and dedicated to providing quality education and training.

Top Crew Aviation is on its way to expanding its reach beyond the conventional norms of the aviation training world. It now plans to excel in pilot and crew training as well as in areas like charter flights, drone pilot training, and air ambulance services. The academy is also dedicated to focusing on MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and incorporating AI technologies into aviation to enhance aviation experiences, helping build fruitful careers for the youth while continuously evolving and ensuring their services meet the highest industry standards.

Capt. P. Kumar, founder of TCA, envisions creating commercial pilots and cabin crew members with smooth guidance and support and making training courses available and affordable globally.

