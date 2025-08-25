Top Influential Personalities of 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 25: The year 2025 marks a turning point where innovation, compassion, and resilience are shaping new role models for society. Across fields as diverse as healthcare, digital transformation, wellness, law, public service, and personal development, individuals are redefining what it means to create impact. These influential personalities are not just excelling in their professionsthey are inspiring change, breaking barriers, and setting new benchmarks for the future. From championing mental health and pioneering technological breakthroughs to empowering small businesses and transforming personal wellness, their stories reflect the spirit of progress in today's dynamic world. This feature highlights some of the most influential voices of 2025, each contributing uniquely to building a stronger, healthier, and more empowered society.

Dr. Samyak Tiwari - Championing Mental Health Awareness in Lucknow

Dr. Samyak Tiwari, a leading Psychiatrist in Lucknow, has been serving in the field of mental health for over a decade. Born and brought up in Lucknow, he studied at La Martiniere College and Colvin College before completing his MBBS in 2007 and MD (Psychiatry) in 2010. Since then, he has been practicing at his two clinics, Shwetank Neuropsychiatric Centre.

Known for his compassionate approach, Dr. Tiwari goes beyond conventional treatment, focusing on transforming thought processes to build healthier lives. Alongside clinical practice, he actively promotes mental health awareness through live sessions in schools and colleges, as well as educational content on social media.

With his efforts, Dr. Tiwari has become a strong advocate for breaking the stigma around mental health and inspiring society to prioritize emotional well-being.

Sonali Raje (Soniya Rajpurohit)

Sonali Raje, also known as Soniya Rajpurohit, is a young writer, public figure, and motivational speaker. Born on January 10, 2004, she started her journey in 2022 by taking part in social activities and inspiring people with her words. Through her writing, she shares simple but powerful messages of hope, confidence, and strength. As a speaker, she talks to young people and communities about believing in themselves and never giving up. With her growing presence, Sonali continues to motivate and encourage the next generation.

V. R. Hari Balaji - Dignity, Data, and the Bottom Line: How Hari Balaji Is Rewriting the Economics of Public Sanitation

In a nation where civic infrastructure too often slips into cost centres, V. R. Hari Balaji is rewriting the rules turning public sanitation into a yield-generating asset class. A Swiss-trained hospitality graduate turned national disaster management consultant, he now leads one of India's most ambitious urban-sanitation overhauls under the Greater Chennai Corporation's DBFOT-HAM mandate. Before this, Hari Balaji spent nearly five years at the helm of public engagement and behaviour-change strategy for the world's largest solid waste management DBFOT-HAM project in Chennai. There, he fused strategic communications with the operational discipline of complex, multi-stakeholder systems aligning city administrators, private concessionaires, and millions of citizens under one performance-linked framework.

Drawing on professional exposure across Switzerland, the USA, Kuwait, India, and Singapore, Hari Balaji applies a formula of data-driven governance, IoT-enabled oversight, and citizen-first design. Under his watch, public toilets are not built to be maintained they are built to yield. His approach reframes sanitation as part of a city's economic architecture, proving that essential services can compound dignity and value for decades.

Nationally honoured for humanitarian service, Hari Balaji operates at the intersection of policy, engineering, and behavioural economics. For him, sanitation is not a service it is a public statement of respect. In Chennai, that means progress is measured not by the height of its skyline, but by the dignity it affords every resident.

His mission is clear: when a city invests in dignity, it invests in its own future and in doing so, sets a new global benchmark for how emerging markets finance, operate, and sustain essential services.

Dr. Anubhav Gupta

Dr. Anubhav Gupta, founder of Sark Promotions and a leading SEO expert based in Noida, has successfully delivered over 910 SEO projects, making him a trusted name in India's digital marketing space. Under his leadership, Sark Promotions has scaled from a modest 40 clients to over 200+ active clients at any point in time, serving businesses across industries. Known for his sharp analytical approach and ROI-focused strategies, Dr. Gupta also shares deep SEO insights through his blog Elgorythm.in, which is widely followed by digital marketers and entrepreneurs. His work continues to help brands grow organically, with a strong focus on transparency, data, and long-term impact.

Arti Sultania

Arti Sultania, founder of Emerge by Arti, is an AICI-certified Image Consultant, soft skills trainer, and certified Wedding Wardrobe Specialist. With international credentials in Colour Analysis, she empowers individuals to embrace confidence through personal style. After running a successful home accessories business, Arti transitioned to image consulting during the pandemic, driven by her passion for fashion and transformation. She now offers personalized services in wedding styling, etiquette coaching, and image makeovers. A proud mother of two sons pursuing global careers, Arti balances family and entrepreneurship with grace. Through her work, she helps clients radiate confidence, redefining personal transformation with every color, outfit, and gesture.

Chaitali Parekh

Chaitali Parekh is a pioneer in vibrational wellness, introducing India's first-ever Tuning Fork Facial, a revolutionary blend of ancient sound therapy and modern skincare. As a certified sound healer, she specializes in using tuning forks to balance energy, enhance emotional well-being, and rejuvenate the skin. Her unique approach integrates vibrational therapy with facial and hair treatments, offering a deeply healing and holistic experience. Chaitali's work is rooted in the belief that sound can transform from withinrelaxing the mind, lifting the spirit, and reviving the skin. She continues to lead the way in merging beauty and healing through frequency and sound.

Dr Izrahul hussain

Dr Izrahul Hussain is a distinguished MD (Unani Preventive & Social Medicine) and Fellow in Medical Cosmetology with over 18 years of clinical expertise in Delhi. At the Herbal Medicine and PRP Clinic in Karol Bagh, he combines Unani traditions with modern aesthetic and holistic therapies such as PRP, cupping, and dermatological treatments for skin, hair, and pain-related concerns. Fluent in both English and Hindi, Dr. Hasan is dedicated to providing personalized, natural, and transformative care for his patients.

Rahul Sharma- Empowering Small Businesses with Award-Winning Digital Marketing Solutions

Seospidy, led by CEO Rahul Sharma, is revolutionizing digital marketing for small businesses. This award-winning agency offers customized solutions tailored to industries like jewelry showrooms, real estate, construction, fashion brands, restaurant consultants, hotels, industrial manufacturing, and education institutes.

Seospidy's expertise spans SEO, PPC, social media marketing, and content creation, delivering measurable results and driving growth. Jewelers have seen their collections shine online, real estate firms have generated targeted leads, and fashion brands have boosted sales through innovative campaigns. Restaurants and hotels have attracted more customers, while manufacturers and educational institutes have strengthened their market presence.

"We craft strategies that align with each client's unique goals," says Rahul Sharma. "Our success lies in transforming challenges into opportunities."

With a commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, Seospidy continues to set industry benchmarks, helping businesses thrive in the digital age.

Ajay Adiyogi Sharma

Senior Advocate Ajay Adiyogi Sharma, visionary founder of Lawyerspress.in, has created India's first and largest digital network dedicated to empowering trial court lawyers. Operated by the Lawyerspress Foundation, this groundbreaking platform offers free websites to district bar associations, encourages legal blogging, and equips advocates with drafting skills and AI-driven tools. By digitally connecting thousands of lawyers nationwide, Lawyerspress.in drives judicial, police, and administrative reforms, strengthens Bar-Bench relations, and promotes transparency. It enables lawyers to share key judgments, address legal inconsistencies, and influence policy. More than a website, Lawyerspress.in is a nationwide movement shaping law and justice from the grassroots.

Dr. Sohong Dhar - Pioneering Information Scientist & Innovator

Dr. Sohong Dhar is a multi-award-winning Information Scientist with proven expertise in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity.

He is the co-inventor of the Intelligent Swarm Robotics System (patented in India) and the creator of a UK-registered Cyber Crime Analytical Computer design. Backed by globally recognized credentials such as CDMP (DAMA), ASQ Six Sigma Black Belt, Microsoft Certified Data Scientist, and Google Cloud Data Engineer, Dr. Dhar is regarded as a thought leader in his field.

His groundbreaking contributions have earned him prestigious recognitions including the International Icon Award 2025 and a UN World Record.

Continuing to drive innovation at the crossroads of technology, analytics, and intelligent systems, Dr. Dhar remains committed to shaping the future of digital transformation.

