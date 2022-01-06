Top MNCs recruit 170+Students of LetsUpgrade

LetsUpgrade.in, India's Largest Tech Learning Community focuses on Technology Education and Placing candidates in the tech industry.

Taking this as their sole mission, LetsUpgrade placed 170+ Students in multiple MNC Companies, including Google, Infosys, Accenture, Wipro, Reliance, Capgemini, etc., during the year 2020-2021 with offers ranging between 3.5 Lakhs Per Annum to 24 Lakhs Per Annum.

LetsUpgrade kick started their new placement vertical 'Grow with LetsUpgrade' that works extensively to ensure that every student is confidently prepared to go out and work in the competitive world. Since 'Grow with LetsUpgrade' came into action, there has been a consistent rise in number of registrations for the placement procedures, ranging from 10 to 20 thousand every month.

Till date 60 companies have participated in the placement processes, even during the pandemic. Overall, 5000 students participated in the Placement drives held by IT and Core Software Engineering Companies last year.

LetsUpgrade FullStack program helps students grow in all directions, starting from building projects for practising, to building free projects for MSME companies. It aims to give the students a grip on the technology they are learning and 1:1 mentorship, where candidates are asked what company and profile they'd want to be. The placement vertical, along with the trainers, then works towards bridging the gap between the skills required for the desired profile and the students' skills. It is a meticulously planned process targeted towards building the abilities and ultimately the career of the students.

All teams make sure that the students are thoroughly trained in technical expertise and soft skills over a few weeks or months, depending on the nature of their course. The recruiters then shortlist the best young talent who are passionate, devoted to learning, and bubbling with fresh and creative ideas.

Recruitment takes place in various forms here. There are the very traditional pooled drives for mass recruitments, and on the other hand, there are the most creative and challenging Hackathon-based recruitments. HR collaborations work well for specialized vacancies. The talent and motivation of students, together with the intensive instruction from Expert Trainers of LetsUpgrade, enabled them to excel in the recruitment processes.

Aman Saraf, a student of LetsUpgrade.in said, "LetsUpgrade has helped me with knowledgeable courses, placement guidance, placement updates, and also constant guidance to allow me to kickstart my journey. I would like to also show my gratitude to the placement department for their help throughout the process and for keeping me updated and motivated."

LetsUpgrade believes that this is just the beginning and is confident to place the LetsUpgrade student base of 525K in their dream job. There are many more outstanding students who are eager to demonstrate their abilities to obtain fantastic job offers from top-tier employers.

LetsUpgrade's only motto is to place all their students into their Dream Jobs and help them excel in their Careers to stand out from the rest of the crowd with lots of project building approaches.

"LetsUpgrade is the best platform for learning new technologies and for placements. The team is in regular contact with me, which helped me prepare well for exams and interviews. Once again, I am very thankful to the LetsUpgrade team for their support," added another student.

With more and more happy students, LetsUpgrade promises to continue working dedicatedly towards its commitment to upskilling every millennial out there to grow better and land their dream job.

