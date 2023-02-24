Top official from The Birmingham City University visit Vadodara, share excellent academic opportunities that the varsity offers

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 24: Birmingham City University (BCU) is one of the most preferred universities when it comes to studying abroad. With the view to sharing the wide spectrum of opportunities that the university offers, the Head of Operations & Recruitment- India, Nepal & Sri Lanka, Birmingham City University, Disha Gupta, visited Vadodara at their partner office, Global Colliance to meet aspiring students.

The three-day visit to the city was aimed at sharing information about BCU with prospective students. She gave an overview of the university’s philosophy, its commitment to excellence and interesting courses that students can explore.

Studying abroad can be an incredibly enriching experience, allowing students to explore new cultures, gain a global perspective, and develop language skills. And academic excellence – BCU has a wide range of courses that help students build robust careers.

Students can choose from a variety of programs that cater to their academic interests, language proficiency, and personal preferences. Whether they want to spend a semester or an entire academic year abroad, BCU offers a range of options that suit different needs and goals.

Head of Operations & Recruitment- India, Nepal & Sri Lanka, Birmingham City University, Disha Gupta, said, “Studying abroad is an excellent way for our students to broaden their horizons and learn from different cultures. We are committed to providing our students with transformative educational experiences that prepare them for success in a globalized world.”

The programs offered by BCU cover a wide range of fields, from engineering to humanities, from business to social sciences, and more. Moreover, BCU offers extensive support to students who wish to study abroad, including academic advising, cultural training, and recruitment.

“We believe that studying abroad is an investment in our student’s future, and we are committed to providing them with the best possible experience,” adds Disha.

Interested students can visit the BCU website to learn more about the study abroad programs and application process.

One of the pioneering educational initiatives of BCU is the STEAM house project which offers world-class training and skill enhancement to youths. Designed as a centre for innovation, research, and creative production where technology, art, and design are used to nurture innovation and creativity. The centre set up in Punjab has been established as part of the collaboration between Birmingham City University and Munjal Group.

