Top ratings for LANXESS: CDP recognizes commitment to climate and water protection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15:The climate protection initiative CDP has honored LANXESS for its outstanding commitment to the fight against climate change. In its current assessment, CDP has given the specialty chemicals company the top grade of “A” in the “Climate” category. This puts LANXESS in the top 2 percent of the more than 24,700 companies evaluated by CDP.

The grade “A” is awarded to companies that report particularly transparently and comprehensively on their activities in climate protection and also implement corresponding projects. To do so, they must demonstrate their strategies and measures, such as setting scientifically sound targets and drawing up a climate protection plan. LANXESS has been disclosing climate protection-related data to CDP since 2012.

In addition, CDP assessed LANXESS’ commitment to the safe and responsible use of water resources. The organization awarded the grade “A-”.

“With our solutions and expertise, we are making a significant contribution to sustainable development. At the same time, we are helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals. CDP’s renewed top rating underscores our commitment to climate protection and shows that we are on the right track,” said Hubert Fink, member of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG.

CDP: Maximum transparency of environmental data

The independent non-profit organization CDP is dedicated to creating global transparency on greenhouse gas emissions and the management of water resources and forests. In 2025, more than 24,700 companies submitted their data, making the CDP data platform one of the world’s most comprehensive sources of environmentally relevant information. CDP reporting now covers over 66 percent of the world’s listed market capital, thus demonstrating that it has become a business norm.

