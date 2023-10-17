Topnotch Foundation Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of INTERNATIONAL PRIDE AWARDS 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 17: Topnotch Foundation organized the INTERNATIONAL PRIDE AWARDS 2023 on 13th October 2023 at Holiday Inn New Delhi. Which was a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of Healthcare, Education and Business. The announcements of winners were done on 13th October 2023

INTERNATIONAL PRIDE AWARDS 2023 brought together who's from Healthcare, Education and Business Sector in one place to Discuss, Network on issues that are so pertinent to this Industry. The discussion highlighted the issue related to securing India's health.

Thakur Raghuraj Singh - Minister of Labour and Employment Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh

Dushyant Kumar Gautam - National General Secretary BJP & Member of Rajya Sabha

Jaya Prada - (Indian Film Actress & Politician)

Arbaaz Khan - (Indian Film Actor & Film Producer)

JaiPrakash Nishad - Member of Parliament, (Rajya Sabha)

Were The Chief Guests & Guests Of Honour For The Ceremony. The Winners Were Felicitated By Them Which Included Individuals/Organizations From All Across India.

Some Of The Awardees And Their Award Titles For The INTERNATIONAL PRIDE AWARDS 2023 on 13th October Were As Follows:

* U.K. German Pharmaceutical - Best Electrohomeopathy Animal Feed Supplements &Eh Human Herbal Manufacturers In India

* Anil Kumar - Lifetime Achievement Awards For Outstanding Contribution In Social Welfare

* Dr Faheem Rahman Most Inspiring Young Healthcare Business Leader Of The Year

* Sanjay Kumar Rai Most Inspiring Business Leader Of The Year

* Col. Dr. Sunil Jain Most Iconic Educationist For Digital Health Excellence

* Renttola India Best Electric Vehicle Rental Company Of The Year

* Happy Heart Foundation Best Holistic Health Foundation Of The Year

* Biswajit Baruah Most Inspiring Young Business Leader Of The Year

* Cita Immigration Most Trusted Study Abroad Immigration Consultancy Of The Year

* Dr. Kaushik Sarkar Most Innovative Digital Healthcare Transformation Leader Of The Year

* DR K K Goyal Most Trusted Diabetologist In Delhi NCR

* Modi Chemical Industries Most Innovative Lime Product Company In Gujarat

* Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd Most Trusted Security And Facility Management Company Of The Year

* Dr Naveen Sharma Best Orthopedic Surgeon In Rajasthan

* Tuttifrutti Interactive Most Promising Gaming Startup Of The Year

* New Land Visas Best Immigration And Visa Consultant Of The Year

* Ankita Overseas Outstanding Contribution In International Trade And Nation Building

* Satya Microcapital Limited Outstanding Contribution In Micro Finance And Nation Building

* Heinrich Corporation India Private Limited Most Trusted Company For High Qualitative Products In Life Safety, Technology & Automation

* Indian Institute Of Skill Development Training Best Online Skill Development Training Organisation In India

* Institute Of Marketing And Management - Institution Of Excellence

* Rishiraj College Of Dental Sciences Excellence In Dental Sciences

* Dr Mamta Singh Most Innovative Social Activist Of The Year

* Atlanture Sports Pvt Ltd Leading Sports Management Company

* O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd Best Digital Marketing Company In India

* SFW The Gym Platinum Best Health & Fitness Gym Chain In Gujarat

* Shuchi Rakheja Inspiring Women Entrepreneur

* Adnan Shah Most Dynamic Entrepreneur Of The Year

* Orange Pill Clinic Most Trusted Healthcare Service Provider At Your Doorstep

* Shaikh Merajur Raheman Innovative Health & Wellness Coach In India

* Dr. Arun Saroha Most Trusted Neurosurgeon In North India

* Aadhya Healthcare Private Limited, Bangalore Most Affordable And Quality Healthcare Services Provider In India

* Achal Singh Best Businessman Of The Year

* Jammi Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd. Most Trusted Ayurvedic Skin Care Brand Of South India

* Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Most Trusted Multi Superspeciality Hospital Of The Year

* Dr. Sandeep Khetarpal Innovative Healthcare Leader Of The Year

* Prof. Dr. M. A. Aleem Most Trusted Neurologist In Tamil Nadu

* Dr. Rajesh Upadhyay Most Trusted Gastroenterologist In India

* Shree Associates Most Trusted Laptop & Photocopiers Solution Provider Of The Year

* Axon Developers Most Trusted Real Estate Developer

* Wiqar Manzoor Wani Best Edtech Entreprenuer Of The Year

* Sunil Tyagi Most Innovative Motivational Speaker Of The Year

* Jubilee Hills Public School Best Cbse School In Telangana

* Kharal Singh Best Motivational Trainer Of The Year

* Sems Surgical Industries Leading Manufacturer Of Hospital Furniture In Madhya Pradesh

* Dr Ankit Kalra Most Trusted Interventional Cardiologist In Delhi/ NCR

* Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad Digital Visionary Award

* World Development Corporation Global Governance & ESG Titan Award

* The Pacific Holiday World India's Fastest Growing Brand In Hospitality Industry

* Dr. Laxminadh Best Consultant Neurosurgeon In Telangana

* Palazzo Inn Hotel Best Affordable Wedding Destination With Luxurious Banqueting Facilities In Delhi

* Vrij Life Sciences Most Trusted Pharmaceutical & Wellness Company In Maharashtra-India

* Dr. Neeraj Yadav The Best Sexologist And Infertility Clinic In Delhi NCR

* Dr Rajendra Kumar Hazra World Class Acupuncture Spine Specialist In Ranchi, Jharkhand

* Dr. Musharraf Ahmad Khan (Chairman) Al Khateeb Polytechnic College Great Visionary In The Field Of Education

* Admission Today Most Promising Educational Consultant In Delhi

* Cdr. MOHAN ALOK Most Inspiring Personality Of The Year

* Lantern Digital Services Pvt. Ltd. Best Technology Company In Healthcare

* Asheesh Chaturvedi Most Inspiring Business Personality Of The Year

* Dr. Jyotsna Gupta Most Appreciated Gynecologist In Delhi

* Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Wani Best Educationist In India

* Accurate Institute Of Management And Technology Best Institute With Excellent Placement Record Of The Year

* Dr. C B Singh Most Trusted Andrologist And Infertility Clinic In Delhi NCR

* Innovative Group Conference & Event Solutions Pvt. Ltd Best Event Management Company Of The Year

* Vikas Chadha Global Business Leader Of The Year

* Dr. Syed Osman Most Trusted Neurologist In Hyderabad

* Physio Active India Best Physiotherapy Clinic In India

* Amod Katiyar Most Iconic Business Personality Of The Year

* Anoj Kumar Singh Globally Renowned Business Personality Of The Year

* Cipaca Pvt. Ltd. Most Innovative ICU Service Provider Of The Year

* Raintech Software Ltd Trusted Billing Software Brand Award

* Dr Rabi Narayan Satapathy Odisha Outstanding Gynecologist Of The Year 2023

* Dr Anita Rath Distinguished Dermatologist Of Odisha & Hair Specialist Of The Year 2023

Karun Singh (CEO) - Topnotch Foundation & Topgallant Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the Business / Healthcare / Education sector. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

ABOUT TOPNOTCH FOUNDATION

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. We have been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.

We are also the foremost provider of high-end research to the world's largest leading industry. With sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.

We are experienced and qualified practitioners of both Market and community research our directors have strong expertise in market research, advertising, Public relations, brand management, retail sales and operations, franchising and event management improvement, encompassing a true passion for business of our clients.

