Toprankers Grand Learning Festival – Celebrating the Learning with Students

New Delhi (India), April 12: Toprankers Grand Learning Festival is a series of events that are designed to promote and facilitate learning in an engaging and interactive way. They can take many forms, including conferences, workshops, seminars, and webinars. The goal of this event is to provide attendees with opportunities to learn new skills, gain knowledge, and network with like-minded individuals.

As the board exams are over, students will be getting ready to take entrance exams to pursue their dream careers. To boost their preparation with proper choice of career Toprankers here with The Grand Learning Festival (TGLF). The Event engages students with various learning to inspire students to stay focused on their career goals.

Toprankers – one of the leading digital education platforms in India, offer 360-degree career guidance to students and caters to a career beyond medicine and engineering. It was founded with the aim of making quality education accessible to everyone through technology. Help students prepare for different entrance exams in law, management and design sectors.

Toprankers has a large community of students and has helped thousands of aspirants achieve their career goals. They have received several awards and recognition for their contribution to the education sector, and their courses have been endorsed by many successful candidates.

In addition to exam preparation, Toprankers also offers Career guidance, after-college certification courses and placement information and many more.

More About Toprankers Grand Learning Festival Top of Form

The festival will start with a quiz series on the toprankers platform and social media handles.

As part of this event, the MAHA scholarship test will be conducted by the institute to offer scholarships up to 1 crore. The test will be held on the 16th of April; you can register for free to become part of it.

Event Start Date – 13th April 2023

Event End Date – 17th April 2023

Registration Link: https://www.toprankers.com/

Toprankers Sarathi is the segment that provides a mental wellness session to students to guide them in their career path. The Session bring a career expert on board to talk to students about the mental health act given in the constitution and teach them exercises to build concentration during exam preparation.

Past students and toppers will be part of webinar sessions and seminars to share their motivational journey and preparation strategies to build careers in modern disciplines like Law, Management, Design, etc. Also, industry experts will guide you in choosing the right career path. A minimum 30% discount will be offered on all toprankers courses, test series and study material.

Podcast with IIM Alumna on Life at IIM and Life after IIM will be released on Supergrads By Toprankers YouTube channel. Special painting and sketching workshops will be held by the Creative Edge brand to provide some easy and quick design tips.

Overall, these learning festivals can be an excellent way to enhance your skills and knowledge. Don’t miss out on becoming a part of it.

