Toshiba Unveils C350NP Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos Starting at Rs 26,999

New Delhi [India], June 13: Toshiba, Japan's No. 1 TV brand and a trailblazer in consumer electronics, unveils the new C350NP Smart TV, its latest innovation in home entertainment. This state-of-the art Google TV features an ultra-thin bezel design TV, ensuring effortless navigation and an intuitive experience for the user. With Dolby Vision and Atmos technology, REGZA Engine ZR, and REGZA Power Audio, the C350NP Smart TV delivers an exceptional immersive audio and visual experience. The C350NP series starts at an introductory price of Rs 26,999/- and will be available in four sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 75-inch. These models will be available from 12th June on e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart.

"Our vision behind the launch of the Toshiba C350NP Smart TV series is to seamlessly integrate technology into everyday life and enhance the home entertainment experience, with this product launch we are offering stunning 4K visuals and an immersive experience, significantly impacting the way people enjoy their favorite content," said Pankaj Rana, CEO of Toshiba Televisions.

Specifications and Features:

REGZA Engine ZR

Toshiba's newly introduced revolutionary REGZA Engine ZR drives the maximum potential of picture quality to reach 4K resolution for scenes, delivering stunning picture quality for a breathtaking viewing experience. Integrating cutting-edge audio-visual technology and expertise from Toshiba's picture professionals, the REGZA Engine ZR combines advanced color correction fine-tuned by experts to enhance display quality, and Dynamic Tone Mapping which analyzes each frame and automatically adjusts brightness to ensure true-to-life images without losing detail, whether in shadows or vibrant colors.

Sleek and Modern Design

Toshiba's new C350NP TV boasts an ultra-thin bezel design that enhances the viewing experience by minimizing distractions and providing a near-borderless display. The sleek and modern aesthetics are further complemented by a premium stand that adds a touch of luxury and ensures stability. This minimalist design seamlessly integrates into any contemporary living space, offering both style and functionality.

Immersive Display Technology

The C350NP series is designed to support various content types, from cinematic visuals to fast-paced action sequences, providing an all-encompassing visual experience. Cutting-edge display technologies deliver breathtaking realism to the user, making every scene unforgettable - The Direct LED technology delivers 4K resolution with remarkable clarity and depth, REGZA Engine ZR provides vibrant and lifelike colors, and AI 4K Upscaling, Dolby Vision, MEMC, Super Contrast Booster, and Color Re-Master, ensure that every hue is vivid and true to life.

Powerful Performance and Smart Features

Engineered for excellence, the C350NP TV with REGZA Engine ZR and REGZA Power Audio takes your entertainment to the next level with AI-powered 4K upscaling that ensures even non-4K content looks stunning. Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTSX technologies deliver unparalleled sound quality, placing you at the heart of the action with crisp and clear audio. With Google TV, accessing content is simplified and intuitive. Bluetooth 5.3, Dual Band 2.4G+5G, HDMI, and USB Media Player allow the user to enjoy content from any device with ease.

Enhanced Sports and Gaming Experience

The Toshiba C350NP TV is designed to elevate both sports viewing and gaming experiences. Sports Mode ensures you catch every detail of the action with immersive clarity, making you feel like you're in the stadium. The Game Mode offers optimized rendering capabilities and minimal input lag, providing a seamless and responsive gaming experience. It supports gaming features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and e-ARC to ensure that every game feels true to life and deeply engaging. Whether you're watching a live sports event or playing the latest games, the C350NP TV delivers breathtaking reality and excitement, making every moment truly unforgettable.

Fine Tuned in Japan

The various picture and audio parameters of the C350NP have been expertly fine-tuned by Toshiba TV's Picture Professionals to maximize the TV's potential and make it stand out from the rest. The TV has been tested for durability, performance and functionality under different conditions to ensure that it can withstand regular use and deliver optimal performance.

Price and Availability

Toshiba's new C350NP TV series is designed to offer premium technology at competitive prices, making advanced home entertainment accessible to a broader audience. During the initial launch period, customers can take advantage of special introductory prices starting from Rs 26,999/-.

The series is available in four distinct sizes to cater to diverse home entertainment needs: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 75-inch. These models will be available starting 12 June on leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

