Toyam Sports Limited, through its subsidiary Pacific Star Sports, collaborates with SMW Global to conduct the Skyfair Gulf T20i Championship

The media release by the Qatar Cricket Association on the launch of the inaugural edition of the Skyfair Gulf T20i Championship is as under:

Skyfair Gulf T20i Championships to be held from 15th – 23rd September in Doha.

With Cricket growing tremendously in the Middle East, the Qatar Cricket Association is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Skyfair Gulf T20i Championship – in Doha from 15th – 23rd September 2023.

Through many such events, Qatar aims to showcase itself as one of the finest destinations to host international Cricket.

UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia & the hosts Qatar will fight it out over 16 matches at the “West End International Stadium” in Doha to be crowned the T20 Gulf champion.

SMW Global and Pacific Star Sports (a 51% subsidiary of Toyam Sports Limited) have collaborated to execute this event. Toyam Sports Ltd., listed on Indian bourses, is a company run passionately by sports enthusiasts to produce, promote and manage sporting events.

Mr. Mohamedali Budhwani – CMD – of Toyam Sports Ltd, said, “The Middle East is a hotbed for many sports, cricket being amongst the most popular of them. With the event being broadcast live to over 9 countries and also streamed live on youtube and other platforms, we anticipate huge viewership and ensure a fantastic experience.

Mr. Azhan Ahsan – Executive Director – of SMW Global, said, “The tournament will be a great cricketing spectacle for global audiences, providing top-notch entertainment fueled by world-class production values.”

About Toyam Sports Limited

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) is a publicly (BSE & MSEI) listed company, run passionately by sports enthusiasts, engaged in sports production, promotion and management. On the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) space, TSL successfully conducted the ‘Kumite-1 League’, in the presence of legendary Mike Tyson and will soon be showcasing the league’s vision through its ‘1st of its kind’ reality TV show, ‘Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt’. TSL has also established its foothold in the Cricket business. TSL, through its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports Services LLC, owns league rights in countries like Kenya, Mauritius and Greece across formats like T10 and T20, domestically and internationally. Additionally, TSL is on course to establish its international footprints after being associated with Africa Cup T20, Tanzania Cricket Premier League, Cricket Kenya, Oman Cricket Academy & India-Bangladesh ODI series in various capacities.

