Toyam Sports Limited's "Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt" wins Best Sports Web Series Award at KISFF 2023"

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 31: Toyam Sports Limited is delighted to announce that its sports web series, "Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt," has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the esteemed award of "Best Sports Web Series" 2023 at the prestigious 6th Kenya International Film Festival (KISFF), the premier African film festival. The KISFF took place in Nairobi, Kenya, from October 26th to October 29th, creating a buzz of anticipation and enthusiasm within the global sports film and entertainment community.

The highly-anticipated results were unveiled at the evening of the 4th day of the prestigious festival on October 29th in Nairobi, Kenya. Out of an impressive array of amazing sports feature films, television series, and web series from across the globe, "Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt" stood out as a shining example of excellence in the category. Its outstanding storytelling, production quality, and captivating portrayal of the world of sports and competition have earned it the prestigious recognition as the Best Sports Web Series of 2023.

Toyam Sports Limited is immensely proud of this accomplishment and looks forward to continuing its journey of producing outstanding content for sports enthusiasts and viewers worldwide. With 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt,' our ultimate goal is to grant MMA the recognition it rightfully deserves within India's diverse sporting landscape. We look forward to sharing this remarkable journey with you all.

'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' proudly stands as India's first sports web series, immersing viewers into the captivating world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Our primary mission is to make MMA a household name among the Indian population. This achievement is particularly significant at a time when fitness and well-being have taken centre stage in the discussions of India's youth.

This series is not just about entertainment; it serves as an educational tool, enlightening its audience about the nuances and excitement of MMA. Simultaneously, it serves as a vital platform for Indian MMA fighters to exhibit their exceptional skills and gain the chance to represent India on the global stage.

Mohamedali Budhwani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Toyam Sports Limited, shared his thoughts on the news, saying, "We, at Toyam Sports Limited, feel a deep sense of humility upon receiving this esteemed award at Kenya International Sports Film Festival. This recognition serves as a source of motivation for me to redouble my efforts in producing sports content that can elevate our MMA athletes to a global stage of acknowledgement."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor