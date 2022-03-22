Tradeindia set to conduct IEM Expo India 2022 from 7th-9th April

Having remarkably orchestrated over 12 virtual trade conclaves to enable business continuity and sustenance for numerous industries since the advent of the pandemic, Tradeindia, India's largest B2B marketplace and virtual event platform is back with another scintillating offering.

The leading trade pioneer will be organizing the Industrial Engineering and Machinery (IEM) Expo India 2022 to help countless companies in the Industrial Engineering and Machinery space to exhibit their products and solutions in a visually enticing virtual setting on Tradeindia's cutting edge proprietary platform.

With the pandemic chopping down conventional business pathways and modes of interaction across numerous industries, Tradeindia is helping countless Customers, E-commerce Sellers, Exporters, Manufacturers, Media Houses, Service Providers, and Traders maintain endure the worst of the pandemic-imposed turbulence by creating novel business opportunities and ventures via virtual reality.

The Industrial Engineering & Machinery Expo India 2022 will digitally bring the sellers and buyers closer for business transactions during lockdowns and travel restricted times. Moreover, Tradeindia will help businesses speedily appoint distributors, build business partnerships, and gain chartered leads during the virtual trade fair.

Having successfully organized 12 virtual trade fairs, Tradeindia has been able to carve a solid reputation for providing qualified leads, arranging real-time meetings, and other business factors that are instrumenting promising prospects for industries across the spectrum.

This virtual trade fair, Industrial Engineering & Machinery Expo India 2022 will feature Abrasives, Bag Closing Machine, CNC Machined Components, Dairy Equipment, EOT Cranes, Fasteners, Galvanized Fasteners, Hand Pump, Ice Cream Plants, Jute Mill Machinery, Knitting Machinery, etc. In addition to that, this virtual trade fair will satisfy the bulk of industrial requirements for Laboratory Furniture, Machine Tools, Needle Valves, Oil expellers, PU False Twister, Radiators, Screws, Temperature Instruments, Ultrasonic Equipment, Washers, and other products. Being the fastest-growing B2B networking platform, Tradeindia will facilitate both global sellers and buyers in staying upfront in the competitive market through this virtual event.

The interactive Participation amongst buyers and sellers will contribute towards the engineering and machinery sector's evolution while also enhancing established business work ethics and processes.

Furthermore, this IEMEI trade fair will also pave the way for uninterrupted and smooth communication between organizers, attendees, and visitors to gain understanding and procure advanced technologies, services, products, and lead queries. In general, Industrial Engineering & Machinery Expo India 2022 will prove to be a highly tech-enabled and seamless mode of engagement for exporters, manufacturers, companies, and attendees.

Besides connecting a number of industry stakeholders with Global & Genuine Prospects Digitally, the event will also have Prominent Digital Stalls & Live chat/call features. Brands will be able to Showcase their Offerings to Visitors via Digital Product Launch & Brand Promotion which will help in building Business Partnerships & Appointing Distributors based on One on One Interaction with Customers & Competitors. All in all, the virtual expo will prove to be a great chance for businesses across the IEM space to deal with thousands of users, gain Qualified Leads & Relevant Buyers and explore fully-digital Three Day Active Business prospects.

With lakhs of companies seeking newer ways of conducting business without physical movement and physical meetings while desiring maximum buyers in minimum time, virtual expositions are helping new-age businesses connect with their target audiences through Virtual medium to fulfill their needs in the new normal.

With more than 900 Virtual Trade Fairs having been hosted worldwide in the year 2021, 2022 is guaranteed to be a better time for virtual business congregations. The numerous benefits of Virtual expos include greater Cost & Time Effectiveness, increased lead generation for companies than usual, More Buyers & Visitors, One on One Interaction with Customers & Competitors, Real Time Buyers Meeting, Connect with Targeted Audience, New Opportunities for Manufacturers, Traders, Importers, Exporters & all the associates of the industry.

User Friendly Access Connect with Global & Genuine Prospects Digitally through Prominent Digital Stalls & Live chat/call features Digital Product Launch & Brand Promotion Showcase your best Offerings to Visitors.

The event will also help in building lucrative Business Partnerships & Appoint Distributors One on One Interaction with Customers & Competitors a great chance to deal with thousands of users Get Qualified Leads & Relevant Buyers Companies will get more leads than usual through More Qualified Leads 3D Product Display & Community Building by eliminating Geographical Barriers through Modern Digital Technology.

Speaking on the event, Sandip Chhettri, CEO at Tradeindia, said, "Having offered a genuine virtual haven to different industry sectors in the country to prolong business sustenance during the pandemic, we have returned back with another remarkable digital congregation - The Industrial Engineering and Machinery Expo India 2022. With this event, we intend to address the present needs of the Indian IEM sector and help them at coming par with global competition through the instillation of novel virtual technologies, trends and developments that are currently dictating the terms of the industry. We are confident that this event will help the IEM industry reemerge from the throngs of the pandemic and gain a secure ground for the present as well as the future."

The virtual IEM Expo will go live from 7-9 April 2022 between 10 AM to 9 PM.

