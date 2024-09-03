TRAI blacklisted over 50 entities, disconnecting 2.75 lakh telecom connections

New Delhi [India], September 3 : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has intensified its crackdown on spammers, leading to the blacklisting of over 50 entities and the disconnection of more than 2.75 lakh SIP DID/Mobile Numbers/Telecom resources over the past two weeks.

These actions come under the purview of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018), aimed at curbing unsolicited commercial communication.

TRAI's stringent actions follow a troubling surge in complaints, with over 7.9 lakh grievances lodged against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) in the first half of 2024 alone.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, TRAI issued a series of strict directives on 13th August 2024, instructing all access providers to immediately halt promotional voice calls originating from unregistered senders or telemarketers using session initiation protocol (SIP), primary rate interface (PRI), or other telecom resources.

Under these directives, any UTM found to be misusing telecom resources faces severe repercussions, including the disconnection of all telecom resources for up to two years and being blacklisted from further operations.

Access Providers, in compliance with TRAI's orders, have swiftly acted to disconnect and blacklist entities engaged in such practices.

The impact of these measures is expected to be significant, providing much-needed relief to consumers plagued by incessant spam calls. TRAI has urged all stakeholders in the telecom industry to adhere strictly to the regulations and contribute towards creating a cleaner and more efficient telecom ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor